Fashion
The most popular men's fashion items for summer
By Luca Hogan
A new study reveals the most sought-after men's clothing this summer in America.
The study, conducted by clothing experts boohooMAN, analyzed Google search data to determine the most in-demand men's clothing items across the country.
Men's shorts
Men's shorts were named the most searched men's clothing item this summer, with 17,7442 average monthly searches across the country.
California, New York and Florida search the most for men's shorts with 21,958 searches in California; 15,508 in New York; and 12,233 in Florida per month.
No one wears men's shorts better than Pedro Pascal. The beloved actor hit the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in black Valentino shorts paired with a flamboyant red trench coat and eye-catching black combat boots. In fact, searches for men's black shorts increased by 61% during the week of the 2023 Met Gala, meaning black men's shorts could be the optimal style choice for this season.
Bracelets for men
Men's bracelets are the second most sought after men's clothing item. The accessory has 15,0893 average monthly searches across America.
Illinois, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania are among the states with the highest demand for men's bracelets. Illinois searches for this item 6,567 times per month; New Jersey 5,708 times per month; and in Pennsylvania 5,608 times per month.
Timothe Chalamet is one of the hottest men in Hollywood. So it's no surprise to have seen the world-famous actor wearing two pearl bracelets during Paris Fashion Week 2023, with searches for men's bracelets increasing by 122% in the same week. Chalamet wore two pearl bracelets alongside a black bomber jacket accented with leather and casual navy sweatpants. This summer, people can wear men's bracelets with equally casual outfits, as well as accessorize with tailored suits for formal occasions.
Sunglasses for men
Men's sunglasses take bronze as the third most requested men's clothing item, with 14,4597 average monthly searches nationwide.
Georgia, Michigan and Arizona have some of the most interesting men's sunglasses with 5,208 monthly searches in Georgia; 4,058 monthly searches in Michigan; and 3,050 monthly searches in Arizona.
Sunglasses are a summer must-have. Trending styles grace menswear outlets every year, so the trick is to find your favorites and stand out from the crowd. And in true rock n roll style, Lenny Kravitz made a statement at the 2023 Oscars with his eye-catching chunky black Saint Laurent glasses.
Men's earrings
Men's earrings are the fourth most sought-after men's fashion item this summer. On average, this accessory is searched 13,9767 times per month.
Among the states most in demand for men's earrings; Ohio has 4,208 monthly searches; North Carolina has 4,067 monthly searches; and Virginia performs 3,458 monthly searches.
Famous for his bold and fierce fashion statements, Lil Nas with a pair of diamond-encrusted heart-shaped earrings.
Men's sandals
Finally, men's sandals are the fifth most sought-after men's clothing item. The summer shoe has 10,2978 average monthly searches across America.
Massachusetts, Washington and Tennessee are among the states searching the most for men's sandals with 2,773 monthly searches in Massachusetts; 2,050 monthly searches in Washington; and 1,992 monthly searches in Tennessee.
Sandals are perfect for warmer temperatures. Comfortable and versatile, these shoes work with both smart and casual outfits, and everything in between.
Tyler, The Creator wore a pair of athletic sandals while performing at Coachella 2023, accompanied by white socks, green cargo shorts and a pink graphic shirt and online searches for socks and sandals spiked by 270% one week later.
States most interested in men's fashion
The new research also revealed which states are most interested in men's fashion by analyzing search data in each state, comparing it to population and revealing the rate of searches per 100,000 residents.
New York is the city that searches the most for men's fashion, with 559 average monthly searches for men's fashion per 100,000 residents.
In second place is New Jersey. On average, this northeastern state searches for men's fashion 493 times per month per 100,000 residents.
This is followed by Massachusetts (460 average monthly searches), California (444 average monthly searches), and Illinois (437 average monthly searches).
A boohooMAN spokesperson commented: The new study highlighted this summer's most popular men's fashion items by analyzing online search data. In turn, consumers will know what to expect this season. Men's shorts are the most sought-after men's clothing item, with the majority of states searching for this item the most, followed by bracelets, sunglasses, earrings, and sandals.
These trendy styles may be influenced by upcoming events, such as red carpets and music festivals, with flared silhouettes and bright colors taking center stage this season.
