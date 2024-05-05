Ivanka Trump dazzles in a plunging, strapless red dress as she attends a friend's wedding in Mexico – as the former senior presidential adviser issues a major update on any return to politics

Ivanka Trump brushed aside rumors of an imminent return to politics by taking a glamorous trip to Mexico with husband Jared Kushner to celebrate a friend's wedding.

Friends tell DailyMail.com the former first daughter is focusing on her private life and not “fabricated” gossip.

'They attended a long weekend planned to celebrate a friend's wedding, far from fabricated rumors about an imminent return to politics in Washington.'

“The couple remains focused on their family and private life,” said close friends of the couple.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at a friend's wedding in Mexico this weekend

Ivanka, who was a senior adviser to her father at the White House, made it clear she was retiring from politics when Donald Trump announced he would run for president again.

I love my father very much, she said at the time. This time, I choose to prioritize my young children and the privacy we create as a family. I have no intention of getting involved in politics.

This remains her position despite an article in Puck News that said she “hasn't ruled out playing a role” in her father's campaign.

Instead, she focuses on her family – she and Jared have three children – their life in Miami and their friends.

She regularly posts updates about her life on Instagram, including photos from this weekend.

Ivanka, looking stunning in a red Cristallini dress, and Jared, in a tuxedo, were in Valle de Bravo, a town on Lake Avndaro, west of Mexico, for a friend's wedding.

“Celebrating the love and magic of Mexico,” she wrote on her social networks on Sunday.

Ivanka Trump, with President Donald Trump (above) in the Oval Office in April 2017, has no plans to return to politics.

Ivanka and Jared are raising their three children – Arabella, Theodore and Joseph – in Miami

Both Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump served as advisors to Donald Trump during his presidency. Above, they are seen celebrating Christmas at the White House.

The couple has worked to distance themselves from Donald Trump's re-election campaign and Trump's general orbit.

They moved to Florida with their children Arabella, 12, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 8, after Donald Trump left office in January 2021.

And Ivanka wasn't at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022 when Donald Trump announced he would seek another term in the White House.

It was a change of pace for the former first daughter, who was heavily involved in Trump's first term in the White House. She had an office in the West Wing and frequently represented the administration both at home and abroad.

However, in recent times the couple has focused on their life in the private sector.

Kushner, who was present at Donald Trump's re-election announcement, launched his Miami-based investment firm, Affinity Partners.

He has made no attempt to return to politics since appearing at Mar-a-Lago with his father-in-law. He also did not comment on reports that he could become secretary of state in a second Trump term.

He actually participated in an interview with the New York Times about his investment strategy and his work in the private sector.

In fact, a second term for Donald Trump could be a headache for his business, raising all sorts of conflict of interest questions that the family faced when Trump first became president and had to distance himself of his Trump organization.

Meanwhile, Ivanka has been spotted on school runs with her children, attending their sporting events and doing charity work.

One area in which the couple has remained involved is the Middle East. During the Trump administration, Jared, who served as a senior advisor to the president, helped draft the Abraham Accords, through which the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established diplomatic relations with Israel.

Ivanka converted to Judaism before her 2009 marriage to Jared, an observant Jew. They raise their children in the Jewish faith.

In December, the couplevisited a kibbutz Israel who was devastated by theHamasconflict. During their trip, they heard from local residents who lived in the community before it was devastated by the Hamas attack in October.

Ivanka Trump donned a bulletproof vest while she and Jared Kushner visited a kibbutz in Israel devastated by the Hamas conflict in December.

Ivanka Trump was spotted at a Miami synagogue in November with her daughter Arabella, where they helped pack essential supplies for displaced Israeli civilians

Ivanka Trump was questioned by New York prosecutors in November about their case against her father's company.

Ivanka also helped pack supplies for civilians displaced by the conflict. She remains active with the charity CityServe, which provides meals to displaced people.

Ivanka has worked with the group for over four years, helping them serve food to those in need during the COVID pandemic and sending supplies to refugees in Ukraine.

However, she was not able to completely separate herself from her father.

In November, she testified at Donald Trump's $250 million civil fraud trial in New York. She was questioned by prosecutors about her role in obtaining loans for the Trump Organization.

Ivanka was not part of the New York state lawsuit where a judge ruled against her family, banning her father from any business dealings in New York for three years and her two older brothers – Don Jr. and Eric – of any transaction for two years.

And she testified during House Democrats' investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, where she revealed her belief that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.