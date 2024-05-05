UCLA men's volleyball wins its 21st national championship





LONG BEACH, California. The top-seeded UCLA men's volleyball team won the 2024 Men's Collegiate Volleyball National Championship on Saturday in four sets over No. 2 seed Long Beach State at Walter Pyramid. The scores of the match were 25-21, 25-20, 27-29, 25-21. The victory brought home the No. 21 NCAA men's volleyball championship for the program and produced the Bruins' first back-to-back titles since the 1995 and 1996 seasons, as well as the 122nd overall NCAA title for the school in all the sports. The loss ended Long Beach's 27-game home winning streak dating back to a Bruins victory in February 2023. With today's win, the Bruins finished the season with wins in 15 of the final 16 games en route to the title. UCLA head coach John Speraw won his fifth NCAA men's volleyball title as a collegiate head coach in 2024 and 2023 at UCLA; also 2007, 2009, 2012 at UC Irvine. He helped win three more titles as an assistant coach for UCLA men's volleyball (1996, 1998 and 2000) and also won two trophies as a Bruin men's volleyball player in 1993 and 1995 for coach Al Scates. In the first set, UCLA took a 6-3 lead after Beach's service errors and kills. Merrick McHenry And Cooper Robinson . Long Beach responded with the next five points on four swings and a block for 6-8. An ace from Robinson tied the score at 8-all. Beach had four of the next five points for 9-12. The Bruins fought back with two kills from McHenry and a block from Robinson/ Guy Génis / Disappeared David go ahead 15-14. Killed by Robinson and Ethan Champlin put UCLA ahead 18-17 then 19-18. The service of Coleman McDonough helped UCLA get to 21-18 on a couple of Beach errors. Champlin's off-speed shot made it 22-18. Two more kills from Champlin pushed UCLA to within 24-20. After an attack error from Bruin, McHenry smashed one straight, his fourth kill of the frame, for 25-21. UCLA hit .242 to Beach's .107. Champlin led UCLA with five kills while Robinson added four more. David followed his victory with a pair of aces as UCLA took a 7-2 advantage early in the second set. The Bruins' serving pressure continued as Robinson stepped to the line and the Bruins increased the lead to 10-4. A kill from Champlin was followed by his solo block for 12-5. The Beach rallied to score the next three points on two kills and a block to cut the lead to 12-8. Robinson's kill and a Genis/Robinson/David block made the score 16-11. David's spike found the hand for 18-12. A Champlin/Genis block widened the gap to 20-13. Champlin's kill gave UCLA a 22-16 lead. The teams traded service errors 24-20. Robinson ran wild for a 25-20 victory. The Bruins hit .374 for the set. Champlin's left spike gave UCLA a 6-5 lead in the third set. The Beach is tied at points 10 and 11. A kill from Genis and a Champlin/ Andrew Rowan /Genis pushed the margin to two. The score was then tied at points 13 to 19. A kill and an error from Bruin allowed Beach to lead 19-21. Wins from McHenry and Champlin tied the score at 23 with Rowan serving. The setter delivered an ace for the set point at 24-23, but Long Beach equalized with a kill. The Beach then established points at 24-25, 25-26, 26-27 and 27-28 before a kill out of the middle ended the match at 27-29. Long Beach hit .367 to .286 for the Bruins who committed seven attacking errors. Robinson's attack down the stretch tied the fourth set at 5. Champlin erased one from the block for an 8-6 lead. The Beach fought back with three straight games to take the lead. A McHenry/Robinson trick gave UCLA a 10-9 lead. After Beach rebounded to go up two points, Champlin worked on the block to tie the score at 14-all. David's smash tied the score at 15. A block and McHenry/Champlin attacks by McHenry (who finishes his career as the school's all-time leader in career attacking percentage at .519) and Champlin followed for an 18-15 advantage. The Beach tallied the next three to tie the score at 18. A pair of Zach Rama swings gave UCLA a 22-20 lead. Another kill from Rama put UCLA up 23-21 before two offensive errors from Long Beach gave it the 25-21 victory in the fourth set, clinching the national title. 2024 NCAA Men's Volleyball All-Tournament Team

Ethan Champlin UCLA (Most Valuable Player)

Merrick McHenry UCLA

Andrew Rowan UCLA

Lower Henno, UC Irvine

Camden Gianni, Grand Canyon

Simon Torwie, Long Beach

Skyler Varga, Long Beach

