Fast fashion mogul marries model whose Dior dress took 540 hours to make

He is famous for his fast fashion clothing company, which produces hundreds of garments per week.

Omar Kamani, co-founder of PrettyLittleThing, is even known for offering products 100% off, while its tops and dresses are so consumable that they're often sold for pennies.

But it was a very different story when Mr Kamani, 36, married this weekend in an extravagant 20 million ceremony in the south of France.

The bride, Nada Kamani, 31, wore a Christian Dior dress made from the perfect fabric, soft and luminous silk skin, which took 540 hours of handcrafting.

The dress, designed by Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, couldn't have been further from cheap disposable dresses who made Mr. Kamani his fortune.

Created in Dior's atelier by three haute couture seamstresses and a pattern maker, the dress featured a sweetheart neckline, a long train and a veil of silk tulle and lace.

The wedding cost 20 million and took place in the south of France – Instagram

Such details come courtesy of Vogue Arabiawho posted a glowing review online of everything from the original design sketches to the number of accessories (four), just minutes after the happy couple said yes.

The four-day celebration at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc included a white-tie welcome party and two wedding ceremonies, with performances by Andrea Bocelli and Mariah Carey.

The poolside welcome reception had an Arabic theme, complete with henna artists, fire and belly dancers, and a huge fireworks display. The bride-to-be wore a Zuhair Murad personalized floor-length white dress.

The next day the Western wedding ceremony took place. The bride walked down an avenue dotted with ivory flowers to her groom, who awaited her under a rose-covered gazebo. in a Tom Ford tuxedo.

As she walked down the aisle, Bocelli performed The Prayer with a full orchestra.

It's something every little girl dreams of, but to do it in such style, in such a beautiful setting and of course for the man of my dreams was truly a fairy tale, Ms Kamani told the publication.

Mariah Carey sang her hits for guests at the reception

Mr. Kamani added: What can I say? I was speechless when I saw Nada in this dress. It was the most moving moment.

After a black-tie dinner, guests including Naomi Campbell and Rio Ferdinand danced while Carey sang her biggest hits.

PrettyLittleThing was founded in the UK in 2012 as a small accessories company, but has grown into one of the world's largest fast fashion retailers.

Kamani had learned his trade from his father, British billionaire businessman Mahmud Abdullah Kamanico-founder and executive chairman of the Boohoo group.

He began working at Boohoo, a brand criticized for encouraging disposable fashion, in 2006 to learn more about the family business.

Six years later, at the age of 24, Mr. Kamani founded PrettyLittleThing with his brother Adam, quickly bringing in celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Rita Ora and Jessie J to carry the brand.

In November 2021, the company was criticized for contribute to the harmful cycle of fast fashion by offering 100% off select items during a Black Friday sale.

Wedding guests Anthony Joshua and Naomi Campbell pose for a photo – Instagram

The United Nations Environment Program has warned that the fashion industry is the second largest consumer of water and is responsible for 8 to 10 percent of global carbon emissions, more than all international flights and maritime transport combined.

Mr. Kamani is said to be worth around 797 million. Last April, he announced he was stepping down as CEO of PrettyLittleThing.

In a previous interview with Vogue Arabia, Mr. Kamani reportedly commented: I don't agree with the definition of fast fashion as disposable or disposable simply because of its price.

He insisted that PrettyLittleThing was committed to responsible sourcing, used recyclable shipping bags, and never burned unsold clothing or sent it to landfill.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving deals and more.