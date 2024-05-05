Fashion
Fast fashion mogul marries model whose Dior dress took 540 hours to make
He is famous for his fast fashion clothing company, which produces hundreds of garments per week.
Omar Kamani, co-founder of PrettyLittleThing, is even known for offering products 100% off, while its tops and dresses are so consumable that they're often sold for pennies.
But it was a very different story when Mr Kamani, 36, married this weekend in an extravagant 20 million ceremony in the south of France.
The bride, Nada Kamani, 31, wore a Christian Dior dress made from the perfect fabric, soft and luminous silk skin, which took 540 hours of handcrafting.
The dress, designed by Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, couldn't have been further from cheap disposable dresses who made Mr. Kamani his fortune.
Created in Dior's atelier by three haute couture seamstresses and a pattern maker, the dress featured a sweetheart neckline, a long train and a veil of silk tulle and lace.
Such details come courtesy of Vogue Arabiawho posted a glowing review online of everything from the original design sketches to the number of accessories (four), just minutes after the happy couple said yes.
The four-day celebration at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc included a white-tie welcome party and two wedding ceremonies, with performances by Andrea Bocelli and Mariah Carey.
The poolside welcome reception had an Arabic theme, complete with henna artists, fire and belly dancers, and a huge fireworks display. The bride-to-be wore a Zuhair Murad personalized floor-length white dress.
The next day the Western wedding ceremony took place. The bride walked down an avenue dotted with ivory flowers to her groom, who awaited her under a rose-covered gazebo. in a Tom Ford tuxedo.
As she walked down the aisle, Bocelli performed The Prayer with a full orchestra.
It's something every little girl dreams of, but to do it in such style, in such a beautiful setting and of course for the man of my dreams was truly a fairy tale, Ms Kamani told the publication.
Mr. Kamani added: What can I say? I was speechless when I saw Nada in this dress. It was the most moving moment.
After a black-tie dinner, guests including Naomi Campbell and Rio Ferdinand danced while Carey sang her biggest hits.
PrettyLittleThing was founded in the UK in 2012 as a small accessories company, but has grown into one of the world's largest fast fashion retailers.
Kamani had learned his trade from his father, British billionaire businessman Mahmud Abdullah Kamanico-founder and executive chairman of the Boohoo group.
He began working at Boohoo, a brand criticized for encouraging disposable fashion, in 2006 to learn more about the family business.
Six years later, at the age of 24, Mr. Kamani founded PrettyLittleThing with his brother Adam, quickly bringing in celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Rita Ora and Jessie J to carry the brand.
In November 2021, the company was criticized for contribute to the harmful cycle of fast fashion by offering 100% off select items during a Black Friday sale.
The United Nations Environment Program has warned that the fashion industry is the second largest consumer of water and is responsible for 8 to 10 percent of global carbon emissions, more than all international flights and maritime transport combined.
Mr. Kamani is said to be worth around 797 million. Last April, he announced he was stepping down as CEO of PrettyLittleThing.
In a previous interview with Vogue Arabia, Mr. Kamani reportedly commented: I don't agree with the definition of fast fashion as disposable or disposable simply because of its price.
He insisted that PrettyLittleThing was committed to responsible sourcing, used recyclable shipping bags, and never burned unsold clothing or sent it to landfill.
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving deals and more.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/fast-fashion-mogul-weds-model-153318703.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Gen V' Won't Recast Chance Perdomo Role After Actor's Death
- Fast fashion mogul marries model whose Dior dress took 540 hours to make
- Kendrick Lamar fans label Drake's house on Google Maps as 'Kendrick Owned'
- Israel shuts down Al Jazeera operations, begins attacking news agency offices – JURIST
- Donald Trump receives worrying sign from new poll amid Manhattan trial
- Nine Players Added to 2024 U.S. Men's National Team Roster
- Oprah, Trump and a Who's Who of Hollywood Hype for Diddy's 1998 Birthday Party in VHS Party Invitation
- Arena Football League returns to Target Center as Myth makes its debut
- A portable fan, a bottle of ice, and a $249 Sony cooling wearable: which one will protect you from the heat?
- Pitt researchers reveal cellular signs of healthy aging
- Monday briefing: Xi Jinping visits Europe
- Pro Prabowo-Gibran political party's chance of listening to Jokowi depends on relationships