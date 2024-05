Commemorating Red Dress Day in Saskatchewan: “gives a meaning to resilience”

Sunday marked Red Dress Day in Canada, raising awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people in the country. Angela Jaime, vice-president of Indigenous engagement at the University of Saskatchewan, said it was a day of celebration and education. “Red is the color that spirits can see, so we hope that those who have been missing or murdered will see it and know that they will come back, that it is safe for them,” she said. Jaime called the problem an “epidemic.” “They were mindlessly murdered and eliminated and we hope this will draw attention to put an end to this.” » Jaime said it is 19 times more likely that an Indigenous woman will go missing or be murdered in Saskatchewan than anyone else. Story continues below advertisement Minister responsible for the Office of Women's Affairs, Laura Ross, said it was a day to talk about gender-based violence. The email you need to receive the biggest news of the day in Canada and around the world. “Prevention is key to ending interpersonal violence in our province, and we hope to continue these discussions,” she said. Minister responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said last year the MMIWG Community Response Fund supported 23 projects. “The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to answering the questions raised in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls,” he said. Lori Whiteman, who helped adapt the criteria for the response fund, said her mother was a missing woman. In fashion now A Quebecer wonders why she is being asked to pay thousands of dollars for cancer drugs

Small grocers and co-ops get a boost from Loblaw boycott: 'A lot of anger' “I am the first mother in my family to raise her own children,” she said. She said many of today's problems, including FFMM, are a direct result of colonization. “We still see how lives are devalued because they are seen as less than,” Whiteman said. “There is still pain that manifests in substance or alcohol abuse.” She said a day like Red Dress Day means conversations are moving in the right direction between Indigenous people and the RCMP. Story continues below advertisement “It gives a sense of resilience…we have endured so much, but we have also preserved so much,” Whiteman said. A helpline is available for those affected by missing or murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people. For immediate emotional support, call 1-844-413-6649.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10475725/saskatchewan-red-dress-day-mmiwg/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos