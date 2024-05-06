Families and Survivors Remember Missing and Murdered Indigenous People on Red Dress Day

Events took place across Alberta on Sunday to mark Red Dress Day to honor the memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The fourth annual Mohkinstsis MMEIP (Missing, Murdered and Exploited Indigenous Peoples) Red Dress, Ribbon and Shirt Gathering took place Sunday in Calgary.

Survivors and families gathered at the Red Ribbon Field located at the corner of Memorial Drive and Center Street.

We hung all these dresses and all these ribbons on the trees, and they all represent our missing and murdered people,” said Sterling Green, co-organizer of the event.

The event takes place each year on Red Dress Day and aims to honor families affected by Indigenous deaths.

This is the time when we can put down our signs and lower our voices and just come together and celebrate the lives of those we have lost, our mothers, our aunts, our sisters, our best friends and, most importantly, our loved ones. men in our lives, our brothers, our uncle's, our friends, said Hayley Starlight, who attended the march.

Starlight's cousin, Colton Crowshoe, was killed in 2014. This July will mark the 10th anniversary of his death.

Over the past 10 years, this trauma has affected me mentally, emotionally, spiritually and, most importantly, physically, Starlight said.

Wiley Su Provost pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Crowshoes' 2023 death.

She never forgot

A march was also held in Edmonton, where families, survivors and supporters marched down Jasper Avenue to remember those they lost.

Donna Robillard, whose daughter, Carole Robillardand her granddaughter, Sara (Jayden) Miller, who were killed last year, were on the walk with her family.

The 35-year-old mother and her 11-year-old daughter died on May 5, 2023.

Today is their anniversary, Robillard said.

Robillard was surrounded by several family members at the event, all present in memory of Carolann and Sara.

I know I'm going to have tears, and we're all going to have tears, she said.

We were a big family, we were there for each other and we received a lot of support.

Tanisha Miller, Carolanne's daughter, said the departure of her mother and sister still doesn't seem real.

It feels like they're still home and they can still call them, she said.

She described her sister and mother as adventurous people.

They loved going on adventures and just exploring, walking around. They were so full of life, she said.

Judith Gale, leader of Bear Claw Beaver Hills House, an Indigenous-led community organization in Edmonton, said all Indigenous people share a similar history and lived experience.

“This is a day we deeply cherish because it is a day of national awareness for exploited, missing and murdered indigenous peoples, two-spirit men and boys,” Gale said.

This affects all the natives of Turtle Island today. This is an ongoing genocide that we would like to stop.

Gale said she was walking in memory of her sister, who was murdered in Montreal when she was 16.

Today I call on her spirit to let her know that she never forgot, she said.

With files from Tyler Barrow of CTV News Calgary and Miriam Valdes-Carletti of CTV News Edmonton