High-end clothing boutique opens in downtown New Albany | News

Rachel Burns offers premium clothing for men and women at its new store located at 219 Pearl St. in New Albany.


Brooke McAfee | News and Tribune


NEW ALBANY Rachel Burns started her online store when she was a high school student, and three and a half years later, she has a brick-and-mortar store in downtown New Albany.

The 20-year-old entrepreneur opened Monhegans on Wednesday at 219 Pearl St. The boutique offers high-end clothing for women and men.

Monhegans started as an online women's clothing store. Burns was just 16 when she started the business, and she ran it out of her basement at home.

It offered online ordering and pop-up stores, but its goal was to have a physical store in addition to the online store.

I enjoy interacting with customers and helping them with their hair if they need help, Burns said. I love helping them choose pieces.

She loves helping people feel good about what they wear.

The name Monhegans was inspired by a coffee table book in his home on Monhegan Island in Maine.

The name fits the style of her store, which features coastal beachwear. She also describes it as a casual luxury style.

In addition to high-end clothing, Monhegans offers 14-karat gold jewelry, shoes and hats.

In the back of the store, she plans to offer a hat bar available for parties and reservations, she said.

The store will offer high-end brimmed hats for men and women. Burns hopes to open it in the coming months.

We're going to have a custom hat experience where you can make your own hat, create your own bands, sew them and personalize them, she said.

Burns received support from the community to help create the hat bar. The Cray Thomas Trimble Foundation awarded him a $10,000 grant for this endeavor.

They gave it to me because they like the idea of ​​a hat bar in an area that is a Derby area, Burns said.

The foundation also liked the experience element, she said.

It's different from other clothing stores, she said.

The foundation honors Cray Thomas Trimble, a local business owner who died in May 2021. His mother, Ronda Trimble, said the foundation was created to keep his entrepreneurial spirit alive.

Ronda described Burns as fearless, saying she had the same spirit that allowed Cray to leave a very stable, well-paying job at Rumpke to strike out on his own.

The foundation also awarded Zachary Adams Home Service a $3,500 grant to support one of the employees' tuition at an electrical trade school.

Burns has always enjoyed visiting downtown New Albany to shop at local stores and the farmers market, and she is excited to have her own boutique on Pearl Street.

It just seemed natural to be here, she said.

His sister, Danielle Burns, also plays a role in the business. She is an artist who illustrated the Monhegans brand, which captures the coastal theme of the store.

His works are also for sale in the store.

Burns has received positive feedback from the community since Monhegans opened.

Everyone who didn't know about the opening has loved it so far, she said. People I knew obviously came on my opening day and they loved it, but random people who came had really good feedback.

The boutique is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

