



Will Hopkins wins Lytham Trophy in spectacular fashion



England's Will Hopkins survived a three-hole aggregate playoff to win the 2024 Lytham Trophy at Royal Lytham & St Annes in Lytham St. Annes, England. After four rounds of play and 72 holes, Hopkins, Tomi Bowen and James Ashfield were tied for the lead at 1 under and needed three more holes to decide the winner. In the three-hole playoff, Hopkins finished at 1 under, Bowen finished in a tie, and Ashfield finished at 1, giving Hopkins the victory. Hopkins shot rounds of 70-70-73-66 to get to 1 under and force a playoff. Ashfield shot rounds of 67-71-72-69 and Bowen shot rounds of 72-69-68-70. The Ashfield 2023 Walker Cupper were looking to continue their winning ways after winning the European Nations Cup. Matt Roberts finished in a tie for fourth place solo. 36-hole leader Jamie Van Wyk shot a 4-over 75 in the final round to fall to T5. Daniel Bennett and Lev Grinberg also finished T5 to 1 to round out the top five. It was a good start to the year for Hopkins, as he finished T3 at the European Nations Cup and T4 at the Avondale Amateur. He is currently ranked No. 91 in the Golfweek/AmateurGolf.com world rankings. All players played 18 holes on Friday and Saturday, then the field was narrowed down to the top 40 and tied, and the remaining players played 36 holes on Sunday. HISTORY In the early 1960s some of the senior members of the Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club felt that there was a gap in the amateur golf calendar and the need for a major 72-hole scratch competition. The English Golf Union helped launch the event and select participants. Scottish, Irish, Welsh and county unions and various prominent stakeholders were approached for their support. Everyone gave voluntarily and thus the Lytham Trophy was born. It takes place every year during the bank holiday weekend at the beginning of May. It is now played only at Royal Lytham, with one round on Friday and Saturday and the final two rounds for those who pass on Sunday. Each winner leaves with a replica of the beautiful “Sputnick” trophy offered by Member subscriptions. All have been international golfers of the highest quality, and many have become successful professionals. Entries are now of the highest caliber, coming from all parts of the UK and Europe and, in recent years, across Europe. Show results for

