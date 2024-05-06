Hope grows at Fashion in the Fields fundraiser





IN WHAT HAS now become an annual tradition (with spectacular spring weather!), the Recipe for Success Foundation's Fashion in the Fields Brunch was an outdoor, flower-filled evening held at its Hope Farms facility. A seasonal fashion show featured plenty of local talent, including clothing and accessories from Mr. Penner, Miron Crosby and Vintage Contessa, with commentary from Lyndsey Zorich of The Avenue and Ahshia Berry with Sarah Jayne Smith of Magpies & Peacocks . Select items were available before and after the fashion show at the Hope Farms Store, which was transformed into a chic boutique for the day. Guests were able to admire the pretty looks from their seats at tables dressed in paisley linens with white watering can centers overflowing with gorgeous hand-picked flowers, zinnias, snapdragons, mums and more in the Hope Farms fields. Central Market provided a lovely charcuterie spread, while Bistro Menil, Le Jardinier, Josephine's Gulf Coast, Kriti Kitchen and Culinaire teamed up to provide the rest of the brunch buffet with salmon with grits and greens, as well as pancakes with fruit and smoked ham. shots. A paddle raffle instantly raised $5,000 for R4S's Delivering Hope mission, and the adorable chair girls of the day, Jen and James Cunningham, drew prizes including shopping sprees, cooking classes and even more. Jen Cunningham with Virginia McMullen and Kristin Blomquist Aashish Parehk, Rudy Guerra and RJ Jenkins with Gracie Cavnar The Gardener's team Lyndsey Zorich Models wearing magpies and peacocks Greg Martin, Felipe Botero, Gracie, Lucas McKinney, Mary Cuclis, Juan Gonzalez, Karla Espinosa Miya Shay and Vanessa McGowan Virginia McMullen with her daughters Elizabeth and Vivienne The Cunningham family

