Senior Menswear Design Director Job at Smithe Studios





We are looking for an experienced Design Manager to help us develop our new brand in the market. The role must be based in Los Angeles. No hybrid arrangements and no remote control. As a designer at Smithe Studios, you will play a crucial role in creating and developing high-quality clothing designs for our brand. Reporting directly to the Menswear Design Manager and CD, you will be an integral part of the design team, transforming creative concepts into tangible, innovative garments. Your expertise in garment construction techniques, attention to detail, and ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment will contribute to Smithe Studios' success in the fashion industry. Main responsibilities: Design Development: Lead the design team to conceptualize, sketch and bring to life innovative cut-and-sew designs that align with Smithe Studios' vision.

Garment Construction: Use your extensive knowledge of garment construction techniques to create detailed technical specifications, including patterns, measurements and construction details.

Material Selection: Identify and select the appropriate fabrics, trims and materials to achieve the desired aesthetic and maintain the highest quality standards for each design.

Trend Research: Stay informed about the latest fashion trends, industry developments and consumer preferences to ensure Smithe Studios designs are relevant, innovative and appealing to the target market.

Sample Development: Oversee the creation of samples and prototypes, providing valuable guidance and feedback to pattern makers, sample creators and manufacturers to ensure accurate translation of designs.

Quality Control: Perform thorough quality checks on prototypes and samples to ensure they meet Smithe Studios' strict standards for fit, construction and overall design excellence.

Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams including production, merchandisers and fabric sourcing to ensure seamless design execution and on-time delivery.

Presentation and Communication: Prepare and present design concepts, sketches and technical specifications to the creative director and other stakeholders, demonstrating clear and concise communication skills.

Market Analysis: Analyze sales data, customer feedback, and market trends to make informed design decisions and identify opportunities for improvement or new design directions.

Brand Integrity: Upholding the brand identity and design goals of SMITHE STUDIOS, maintaining consistency across all collections and ensuring designs align with the brand's vision and values. Qualifications required: Bachelor's degree in fashion design or a related field (or equivalent work experience).

Minimum of 5 years of experience as a designer, preferably with a strong background in luxury clothing.

Experience liaising between diverse teams of internal and external contributors is highly desirable.

Proven experience as a lead designer, preferably in the menswear industry.

Strong knowledge of garment making, pattern making and sewing techniques.

Proficient in drawing and using design software (e.g. Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop).

Excellent attention to detail and ability to work with precision.

A creative visionary with the ability to generate innovative design concepts.

Strong organizational and time management skills to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines. Excellent communication and presentation skills to effectively convey design ideas.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and follow directions and DC feedback/contributions.

Familiarity with leading a design team for a new brand.

Team player Ideal for the wealthy: Entrepreneurial spirit, focused on results

Entrepreneurship – the ability to act and function independently with minimal daily direction from the manager.

Thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced, team-oriented environment.

Proven skills in prioritization, time management and project management

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to build lasting relationships

Excellent written and verbal communication skills TO APPLY: Please submit your resume and a short cover letter telling us about yourself and why you are a great candidate at Smithe Studios! Job type: Contract, Full-time Salary: Salary Benefits: medical and dental Smithe Studios is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color or nationality.

