Zendaya's Met Gala style: Her biggest, boldest fashion statements yet – as the Euphoria star prepares to co-chair the event after a FIVE-year hiatus

Zendayahas always caused a sensation at the annual fashion event The Met Gala held in New York City.

The Oakland, California native has already done it five times: in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

This year, the 27-year-old Spider-Man veteran will climb the famous steps of the Met Museum for the first time in five years.

The Dune actress is set to co-chair the event alongsideJennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth And Bad bunny.

The mermaid declared in late April that she had found theMet Gala'creepy'. During an appearance onLive with Kelly and Markshe told the hosts: “Going up the steps is very intimidating, and I haven't been back there in maybe four or five years. So this is my first time back at the Met in a while.

This year's Met Gala theme – which will take place on May 6– is Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashion.

The dress code will be The Garden of Time, which is said to be inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name.

Vogue explained that the dress code would be about “fleeting beauty.”

2015

FAUSTO PUGLISI

Zendaya's first Met Gala was in 2015 for the China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute benefit gala.

It was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 4, 2015.

Her dress was by Fausto Puglisi, a Sicilian fashion designer and creative consultant for Roberto Cavalli.

It included a plunging black bodice and a short red skirt with a long train. She added a bejeweled headband and cuff that matched the designs on her skirt.

Zendaya at the China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute benefit gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2015

2016

MICHAEL KORS

For her second Met Gala in 2016, she had aElegant, fitted sequined gold dress with a slight mermaid finish by Michael Kors.

It had a high collar and a simple sleeve.

Her black hair was cut in a shiny bowl cut as she was with brown and nude makeup and wore several gold rings on her fingers.

The theme was Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology.

For her second Met Gala in 2016, she wore a sleek, fitted column in gold fabric by Michael Kors. It had a high collar and a single sleeve

2017

DOLCE & GABBANA

Zendaya wore a stunning off-the-shoulder floral and parrot print ball gown by Dolce & Gabbana.

Her chocolate brown hair was worn down and full as she added a red pout for a romantic look.

The event took place on May 1, 2017.

The theme in 2017 was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between.

Zendaya wore a stunning off-the-shoulder floral print ballgown by Dolce & Gabbana at Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between

2018

VERSACE

Zendaya seen with short red hair with big bangs at the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination on May 7, 2018.

She wore a silver metallic Atelier Versace dress.

She looked ready for battle with armor hanging from her shoulders. It also included silver shoulder pads, a spiked metal collar, and a slit on one leg.

The look was completed with strappy silver platform heels.

Zendaya seen with short red hair at the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination on May 7, 2018

2019

TOMMY HILFIGER

Zendaya at the Met celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion on May 6, 2019.

The actor stood out in a blue, gray and white Cinderella-style light-up dress by Tommy Hilfiger.

The dress seemed to change color when the lights flashed.

The now-blonde star kept a rhinestone-adorned pumpkin-shaped handbag and a cute headband to bring out the Disney character theme.