Fashion
Remembering Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women After Red Dress Day
Lorraine Clair does not want us to forget why Red Dress Day exists, 14 years after the first demonstration.
“I've had a red dress hanging in my window for years,” said Clair, who organized Sunday's red dress march in Elsipogtog First Nation. “Now it’s even almost turned pink.
“Little things like that help, but I think more about talking about it and talking about it.”
That's what she planned to do on Sunday.
Four people walked behind Clair, who led the way in her car through Elsipogtog, holding wooden cutouts of red dresses. It was their effort to mark Red Dress Day, a day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
This small group was not alone. Many groups came together to organize similar protests across the province and country to mark the day.
According to at the Canadian Institute of Health Research63 percent of Indigenous women in Canada have experienced physical or sexual assault in their lifetime.
“I think today and every day we should be talking about it, we should be talking about it in Parliament, we should be talking about it everywhere,” Clair said.
“There are too many missing and too many missing.”
Show support
Stéphanie De Lafontaine is not a member of the Elsipogtog First Nation, but she wanted to show her support for the community on Sunday.
She helped install the wooden red dresses along the highway so people could see them as they drove by.
“I wish I could do more,” De Lafontaine said.
She also brought her two daughters with her. She tries to teach the two to live with love and respect for others.
“If I can raise my daughters this way, it’s the best thing for me,” De Lafontaine said.
Clair says the inclusion of non-Indigenous children is an essential part of the future.
“This is a major step because our history and our culture, our true history, has never been taught, even to our own children. But if we can start teaching it to non-Indigenous children, we can break racism . there,” Clair said.
She says this happens by including children in events like Sunday's. Clair says these events are also particularly important for Indigenous youth.
“The more we do this, I think our young girls, our First Nations girls and boys, will be more aware of what they're doing, where they're going and who they're associating with.” Clair said.
Go forward
De Lafontaine says even if it was a small group on Sunday, any small impact would be worth it.
“If there's just one person passing by and these dresses touch their heart, making them ask questions [like]what are they and why are they there, we would have done our job,” de Lafontaine said.
Nearly five years have passed since the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Clair says Red Dress Day is important because it reminds people of the current problem. But this is something that should go beyond May 5.
“For every event that happens, somewhere around there should be a red dress to represent those who aren't there, those who couldn't make it,” Clair said.
“I just want the families to know that we haven't forgotten. That I haven't forgotten. And I'm going to do everything I can to raise awareness.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/red-dress-day-elsipogtog-1.7194825
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Remembering Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women After Red Dress Day
- No. 22 Men's tennis wins its third league championship in a row
- Turkey has suspended trade with Israel. Here's what that means.
- Jokowi reveals regional complaints: no specialist doctors
- Zendaya's Met Gala style: Her biggest, boldest fashion statements yet – as the Euphoria star prepares to co-chair the event after a FIVE-year hiatus
- PTI finalizes plan for May 9 rallies – Journal
- Magnitude 3.9 and 4.4 earthquakes shook parts of Box Elder County
- Ex-FSU football defensive lineman transferring to Oregon State Football
- MET Gala 2024: VIRAL model Eugenio Casnighi claims he was fired for overshadowing Kylie Jenner
- How US support for Israel could impact the electionExBulletin
- Noem suggests that Biden's dog Commander could suffer a similar fate as Cricket
- High blood pressure in young people is associated with increased risk of heart disease