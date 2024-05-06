Remembering Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women After Red Dress Day

Lorraine Clair does not want us to forget why Red Dress Day exists, 14 years after the first demonstration.

“I've had a red dress hanging in my window for years,” said Clair, who organized Sunday's red dress march in Elsipogtog First Nation. “Now it’s even almost turned pink.

“Little things like that help, but I think more about talking about it and talking about it.”

That's what she planned to do on Sunday.

Four people walked behind Clair, who led the way in her car through Elsipogtog, holding wooden cutouts of red dresses. It was their effort to mark Red Dress Day, a day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

This small group was not alone. Many groups came together to organize similar protests across the province and country to mark the day.

According to at the Canadian Institute of Health Research 63 percent of Indigenous women in Canada have experienced physical or sexual assault in their lifetime.

“I think today and every day we should be talking about it, we should be talking about it in Parliament, we should be talking about it everywhere,” Clair said.

“There are too many missing and too many missing.”

A group of five people from Elsipogtog First Nation walked through the community holding up wooden cutouts of red dresses in honor of Red Dress Day. (Rathi Rhythm/CBC)

Show support

Stéphanie De Lafontaine is not a member of the Elsipogtog First Nation, but she wanted to show her support for the community on Sunday.

She helped install the wooden red dresses along the highway so people could see them as they drove by.

“I wish I could do more,” De Lafontaine said.

She also brought her two daughters with her. She tries to teach the two to live with love and respect for others.

“If I can raise my daughters this way, it’s the best thing for me,” De Lafontaine said.

Clair says the inclusion of non-Indigenous children is an essential part of the future.

“This is a major step because our history and our culture, our true history, has never been taught, even to our own children. But if we can start teaching it to non-Indigenous children, we can break racism . there,” Clair said.

She says this happens by including children in events like Sunday's. Clair says these events are also particularly important for Indigenous youth.

“The more we do this, I think our young girls, our First Nations girls and boys, will be more aware of what they're doing, where they're going and who they're associating with.” Clair said.

From left: Paryse Suddith, Lorraine Clair, Militow De Lafontaine (child), Stephanie De Lafontaine and Erika De Lafontaine. (Rathi Rhythm/CBC)

Go forward

De Lafontaine says even if it was a small group on Sunday, any small impact would be worth it.

“If there's just one person passing by and these dresses touch their heart, making them ask questions [like]what are they and why are they there, we would have done our job,” de Lafontaine said.

Nearly five years have passed since the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Clair says Red Dress Day is important because it reminds people of the current problem. But this is something that should go beyond May 5.

“For every event that happens, somewhere around there should be a red dress to represent those who aren't there, those who couldn't make it,” Clair said.

“I just want the families to know that we haven't forgotten. That I haven't forgotten. And I'm going to do everything I can to raise awareness.”