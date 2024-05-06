Bella Hadid Has Fashion Goals During Weekend Date With Boyfriend Adan Banuelos





Model Bella Hadid pulled out all the stops during a whirlwind trip to New York and alongside her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos. On Friday, May 3, the two were spotted wearing matching all-black outfits while holding hands and walking through the streets of New York City. Hadid wore a black leather jacket and matching leather pants, paired with black boots and a white top, while Banuelos paired his model girlfriend with a black button-down shirt, black boots, black cowboy hat and jeans blue. In February, Hadid appeared to publicly confirm her relationship with Adan Banuelos, a professional horse rider. “My Valentine💌💋,” she captioned the photo at the time, as Yahoo! Sports reports. Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos are seen on May 3, 2024 in New York. (Image credit: Getty Images) The same day, Hadid attended the official launch party for her new perfume brand, Orebella, at Huntress New York. Always a fashion icon, Hadid wore a vintage yellow dress from Roberto Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2003 collection, with a matching yellow lace-up corset and dragons, flowers and nature-inspired prints. Marie Claire email subscribers get insights on fashion and beauty trends, celebrity news, and more. Register here. Hadid completed the look with a pair of gold peep-toe high heels and crystal drop earrings. The dress could easily be seen as an ode to the late fashion designer, who died on April 12, 2024 at the age of 83. The New York Times reported. Bella Hadid is seen on her way to the Orebella launch event on May 3, 2024 in New York, New York. (Image credit: Getty Images) Not to be outdone (by herself), on Saturday, May 4, Hadid was once again spotted at the Orebella popup in the West Village, sporting a breathtaking and eye-catching look. Spring/Summer 1999 Yves Saint Laurent haute couture silk dress. The sheer pink and white dress featured floral highlights and a matching sheer shawl, which flowed effortlessly behind Hadid. The model paired the look with peep-toe stilettos, minimal jewelry and a small gold hand clutch. Hadid is arguably one of the reasons vintage fashion moments are all the rage, like The independent reported in 2022. The model became famous for her iconic retro pieces, including a Junya Watanabe denim dress from 2002 and a black sleeveless Comme Des Garçons sweater from 2008. Bella Hadid is seen at the Orebella popup in the West Village on May 4, 2024 in New York. (Image credit: Getty Images) Turns out, if Hadid and her boyfriend take over New York, even for a weekend, we mere mortals are sure to be privy to more than a few memorable fashion moments. Bless.

