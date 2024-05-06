Giorgio Armani Men Spring 2022





The king is alive and well. Right after her period spring which for the designer marked the return to the physical format, Giorgio Armani gathered the journalists in a gazebo located in the garden of his building on via Borgonuovo in Milan to reassure them about his physical condition. Twenty days ago, the designer fell down the stairs of a local movie theater and broke his left shoulder. You can't imagine the pain, he said, pointing to a large scar running down his arm. More from WWD Despite the difficulties, the designer was back on track for fashion week and on Monday evening in Milan he bowed out holding the hand of his long-time collaborator Leo DellOrco, who works with him on the men's line. Indeed, Armani praised the work of DellOrco and his niece Silvana Armani, who is at his side on the women's line. I am planning my future with the people around me, Armani said, alluding to the fact that both will play a key role in the company's future evolution. However, Armani with this show demonstrated that he remains firmly at the head of his empire. And despite his aversion to the idea of ​​trends, a concept he reiterated again during the post-show meeting, his take on menswear over the past few decades has never been more fashionable than it is today. today. In a world where ease and simplicity are returning to center stage, Armani's signature sense of style is extremely relevant. Casual designer elegance may be the real option for men who want to embrace comfort without giving up sophistication. A man must always maintain his allure, Armani said, and the models who walked his latest show had plenty of that. A general feeling of lightness resonated throughout the collection. This influenced the choice of tactile yet lightweight materials as well as the fluidity of the silhouettes and the refreshing vibe of the color palette, where neutrals were juxtaposed with summery pops of electric blue, emerald green and red. Deconstructed suits rubbed shoulders with charming separates, where pleated pants or Bermuda shorts were matched with languid blazers, but also with overshirts and bombers made from suit fabrics. Intarsia sweaters revealed delicate graphics inspired by the world of nature, which also influenced the patterns that dot the vests, while silk was made for elegant shirts that, at night, tucked into pants, like the suggested Armani, can be worn without a blazer for a simplified version. in evening dress. Armani, who in February 2020 was the first to decide to hold his fall 2020 show behind closed doors to limit coronavirus infections that were rapidly increasing in Milan during fashion week, closed the show with some models wearing masks . It reminds us that the pandemic is not over. Hopefully things will improve, but now is not the time to let our guard down. Definitely words of wisdom.

