Hello Kitty Launches Vintage-Inspired Beams Couture Fashion Collection

Seam Beams recently launched its 50th anniversary collection with Hello Kitty which includes tote and embroidered bags, plush toys, a clutch and sweaters, all designed to evoke the early days of the popular kitty's creation. The site highlights its vintage designs and retro vibe, with images and a commentary from the designer below. Related Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Crocs for kids and adults are the ultimate blend of cozy and cute The Crocs Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Collection represents the ultimate blend of comfort and cute, designed for kids and adults to enjoy.



Hello Kitty's new fashion line is inspired by the character's first look from the 1970s The line is priced between approximately $46 and $165 USD – the former for the Hello Kitty x Beams Couture/Hello Kitty stuffed animal, and the latter for the sheer sweater. The sweater is touted as offering a premium feel, with its red cuffs on the hem serving as a notable highlight. The designer added of the range: “I poured my heart into this design to commemorate the 50th anniversary of my beloved Hello Kitty. Hello Kitty has evolved in many ways over the past 50 years, but my favorite has been Kitty since her debut. I wanted to express the historical atmosphere of that era, so I created a range based on beige and red.” Customers can get three of each item per person.

Like the collections, while each company commemorates Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary with a personal touch, all are united in honoring the legacy of the popular kitty. Runway Channel's 10-brand Hello Kitty set contrasts with Beams Couture's high-end, narrow range, opting instead for a broader, much lower price point. While both emphasize a girly appeal, Forever 21's new range is aimed at all genders and ages with an eye towards summer and beach wear. Meanwhile, the BoxLunch floral collection, exclusively reported by CBR, is more suited to the current spring season. Related Hello Kitty launches must-have official kimono plush for cherry blossom season Sanrio's Hello Kitty is getting a new kimono plush doll for spring, replacing her signature red ribbon with one inspired by Japan's cherry blossom season. With the sheer number of Hello Kitty collaborations so far, it's easy to forget that the entire year will commemorate the birth of Kitty White. JoyJolt's limited edition glassware collection is confirmed for later this year. Meanwhile, anime fans are eagerly awaiting Sanrio's voice actor project, starring Miyu Irino (Shoya Ishida in A silent voice), Takeo Otsuka (Aqua in Oshi no Ko) and much more this year.

