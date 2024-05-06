At the opening night of Wind in the Willows in Rohnert Park, something goes wrong

Everyone here? Larsen-Shine asks Sherman. He confirms that the orchestra is assembled and ready for Act II. Everyone in the pit is ready to rock, she informs Heney.

Seconds later, the house lights above Sherman's head go out, he raises his arm, signaling the orchestra to get ready, takes a breath and drops his hand. The orchestra begins. As the curtain opens slightly, the weasels and stoats are already giggling and frolicking, energetically launching the big number that opens the second act. Although the lights are dim in the orchestra pit, the lamps above each music stand make the music books glow in the dark, mysteriously illuminating the musicians' focused faces.

So far, so good.

In Miller's design, some of the action of the show takes place in the audience, with characters appearing in the aisles or walking along the wall of the orchestra pit just in front of the first row of seats. From the pit, if one looks up from their music, one can sometimes see the upper halves of Rat, Mole, Otter, Toad and Badger. As the opening number gives way to a comic duet between Toad and the jailer's daughter (Katie Foster), the rest of the act unfolds, zooming in and out through narrow escapes, romantic reunions, rescues fiery and battles, before the story takes a catchy turn. conclusion with a full reprise of the moving song from the first act which is, in some ways, the heart of the entire show.

And as our journeys end… I hope all fractures can be mended… On love you can count… A friend is a friend!

All that remains is the final fanfare, the encore, the actors' bows and the exit music. And with that, the final dress of The Wind in the Willows ends.

Thank you all! Sherman said to the orchestra. See you tomorrow, at the same time, for the opening night!

One by one, the actors, freshly stripped of their animal trappings, head to the theater's soundboard to hand over their portable microphones, which they all wear under their costumes, a small flexible microphone taped to the side of their head during the show. to show. Lovato collects and stores them carefully. Before tomorrow night's show, the batteries in each pack will be replaced.

I am happy. It was pretty solid, says Sherman, who also enters the auditorium for a post-rehearsal meeting with Miller. The cast is sold out. It was a long week, but it was really strong. I think they are all ready to welcome an audience. This will increase their energy.

That and a good night's sleep, which Miller encourages everyone to get, if possible.

Twenty hours later, everyone is back here.

It is Friday May 3. Opening night. The show starts in 90 minutes. The first 45 minutes will consist of handing over and testing mics, costumes and makeup, stretching, tuning, warming up vocals and dealing with any nerves before curtain. Just before the vocal warm-up on stage, Sherman addresses the actors and orchestra one last time.

Happy opening to all! he said, standing high in the pit. You worked hard to get here and now you have to keep working hard for the next nine performances. Keep your energy up and don't get distracted by the audience. You know the music. You know your characters, your moves and what you need to do. Whatever happens, you are ready. It's a beautiful spectacle. This show speaks for itself. So have fun. You are all amazing. Are you ready. Let's bring it tonight!

Even Sherman, with all his experience, is not immune to opening night jitters.

Oh, I'm getting really nervous. It's a lot of pressure, so I'm just breathing to keep my adrenaline in check, he says, walking toward the pit as the house manager gestures to open the auditorium to the public. I mean, if something goes wrong and I don't know about it, it's over. And it’s live theater, right? We must be ready for anything. If there's a mistake or something weird, if someone forgets a line or forgets their music, I have to scramble to keep up. I've had shows where an actor had skipped 20 bars and I had to jump with him, while signaling the orchestra to jump, while making the show flow as smoothly as possible for the audience . Usually the public has no idea that something unusual has happened. That's when I know I did a good job when no one knows anything went wrong.

Of course, there are some things that even Sherman can't control.

After a triumphant first act, about 20 minutes into Act II, as a chorus of field mice serenades Mole and Rat with a charming wassailing song, the soundboard suddenly crashes in the middle of the number, freezing microphone levels. Lovato can't make anyone stronger or softer. After a minute, during which the casting continues, Johnson comes out from backstage to stop the show. His voice no match for any singing rodent, Graham, who has just entered as a Badger, commands firmly: Wait!