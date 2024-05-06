A glorious FU for fashion standards

If there's one person who can shake up the outdated reality TV show format, it's Julia Fox. Actor, model, author, sometimes singerand once muse to Josh Safdie and Kanye West has maintained the zeitgeist since the moment she burst onto the scene in the 2019 film Safdies Uncut gemstones. Already known to art-world insiders for some time before, Fox quickly established herself as a cultural renegade, the kind of person capable of upending the old adage famous for the sake of being famous and, instead, mainstreaming each thing she did to her larger artistic work. . This is the kind of celebrity you might find View one morning, then to the grocery store wearing underwear and denim boots later that afternoon.

It's this keen sartorial sense that remains Fox's most compelling talent. Her Instagram Grid is basically just a Pinterest board for outrageously fun avant-garde style. So, with that in mind, why not give Fox, who loves being in front of the camera as much as the camera loves him, his own fashion-based reality show? It's the kind of thing that seems so obvious that you wonder why it didn't happen sooner.

Maybe it’s because it had to happen at exactly the right time. Fox's new show, OMG Fachoun, which will air on E! network on May 6, comes not only at the height of Fox's fame, but at a time when sustainability in the fashion industry is more critical than ever. Foxwho, executive producer of the show, understands that when viewers hear the word sustainability, they may tune out; some might assume that the conversation has become boring or that it has become too focused on something that most of us don't have much control over, like the fast fashion companies that dominate the market.

How to keep the audience's attention in this case? Host the most electrifying and exciting reality TV show on air, bring in a rotating panel of celebrity guests, and keep sustainable fashion at the forefront of it all. OMG Fachoun This isn't just a platitude disguised as a competition show, it's a TV revelation And A revolution.

For such an ambitious show, OMG FachounThe premise and execution are relatively simple. Fox and world-renowned stylist Law Roach, plus weekly celebrity guests including Phaedra Parks, Tommy Dorfman and Violet Chachki, and more, gather on a soundstage decorated to look like a book version of stories from a Manhattan rooftop. Amid fire escapes, bird droppings and neon lights, Fox and Roach assign a group of three up-and-coming fashion disruptors two separate challenges.

The first challenge begins even before the arrival of the disruptors. They must begin to visualize a look composed of pre-existing clothing, fabric samples and objects randomly selected by Fox and his team, which appear on each disruptor in a box. The three troublemakers have their chance to make a good first impression with these looks, but they rarely will. Really stun the judges from the start. In their second challenge, Fox urges participants and viewer to consider elements of sustainability and upcycling with more unconventional materials. These key challenges see disruptors racing against time, trying to build outfits that combat the proliferation of single-use plastics, natural materials, sexual wellness, and more.

Naturally, there's a cheeky element to all this. OMG FachounThe brand's title nods to the cigarette-laden vocal fry of the fashion influencer crowd, who exalt the industry without attempting to upend the status quo. This will not continue on Fox's watch. The show is his attempt to make the gatekeepers of fashion quiver in their seats, even if those seats are in the front row of a couture show. She encourages her designers to use provocative materials like condoms and insects (along with real fabric, of course) to show how recycling and unorthodox materials can create a whole new outfit that's just as good, if not more so, than its original iteration. The results are a mix of fashion and style, often resembling editorial pieces that Fox would want to wear herself.

Making something Fox would wear to stun the paparazzi is part of the criteria for a OMG Fachoun winner. In addition to a $10,000 cash prize distributed each week, the winner of each episode will have their look modeled by Fox in a stunning Instagram photoshoot and vignette closing the episode. At first, that might seem like a paltry price, but given that Fox has 1.6 million Instagram followers who watch everything she does like the new Messiah, it's a price that could pay dividends down the line. time. A chance to get exposure, stand out and win a few thousand dollars doesn't hurt either.

If you are not yet familiar with Julia Fox's gospel, OMG Fachoun will have you studying the word carefully in no time. Fox is a treat to watch every week, and part of the fun is seeing what she'll wear in an episode. Sometimes she looks like the titular sassy witch from the video game. Bayonettasporting an asymmetrical black bus driver wig and Walmart reading glasses.

Others show up with a full-length tulle train and dipped gray wig in a completely runway-ready look. Red patent leather boots! Ornate crowns! A desk drawer attached to his head! It's anyone's guess. And this unpredictability also extends to Fox's off-the-cuff judgments and remarks. She's damn funny and rarely intimidating for someone so put together. There may be a lot at stake, but Fox is no Tyra Banks. It's clear that she and Roach intend to coach their hecklers, rather than belittling them simply to make dramatic television.

We don't even have much time for that anyway. OMG Fachoun is, unfortunately, only a half-hour show (although it will air in blocks of consecutive episodes). With so much to watch, laugh at, and love until I thought my little gay heart was going to burst, my only complaint was that this show should be a full hour long. I wanted to have more time to get to know the troublemakers and watch them rush to make their clothes. A little more time spent with everyone involved in the series would elevate the series even more. If OMG Fachoun had hour-long episodes, I could easily see it becoming must-watch event programming among groups of friends. This could already and shouldbe as anticipatory, but the chance to settle into the series' offbeat rhythm would help make the series truly memorable.

But every major series like this has had humble beginnings. The first seasons of America's Next Top Modelwhile captivating, are undeniably raw. Project track had a similarly scrappy start before becoming a juggernaut in the mid-2000s. OMG Fachoun has everything it needs, especially because there's a genuinely useful element to its design. Encouraging viewers to recycle their clothes and think of bold new ways to wear their outfits is disastrous. The show has already made me think twice about how I approach my next closet cleanout. If he can convince even a handful of viewers to operate with the same intention, the show will be a much greater feat than it already is. Leave it to Julia Fox, who rose to fame by making money as a dominatrix and enduring addiction, recovery and ultimately the toxic glow of the limelight, to figure out how to push the limits, once again .