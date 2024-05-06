A Wedding Dress Exhibition Sparks a Heartwarming Family Reunion





Wanganui Regional Museum has unveiled a captivating piece of history, featuring a resplendent silk taffeta wedding dress worn by Alvine Augusta Voss for her nuptials in February 1883. The unveiling was accompanied by a public address at the Museum, sparking a remarkable occasion for both the museum and the community. Alvine Voss, a native of Germany born in March 1858, exchanged vows with Wilhelm Franke at Marton Lutheran Church when she was 25, he was 34. Generations later, in 1993, this exquisite dress joined the museum's collection thanks to the generous donation of Eileen Martin, granddaughter of Alivine and Wilhelm Franke. The dress became not only a historical artifact, but also a tangible link to the past for living family members. Back row LR Carolyn Perkin, Shiree Watt, Eileen MartinFront row LR Thelma Dawes, Beverley Bonnar, John Bligh (Photo credit: Kathy Greensides/Whanganui Regional Museum)

About 38 people attended the lunchtime fashion talk hosted at the museum by Kaihpai Taonga/Collections and Curatorial Manager, Trish Nugent-Lyne. She was joined by Eileen Martin who was able to share her memories of rescuing the dress from a cousin's wardrobe. The presentation took on special significance when relatives from Auckland, having heard about the fashion conference, traveled to Wanganui for the occasion. Shiree Watt and her sister Carolyn Perkin accompanied their mother Beverley Bonnar, great-granddaughter of Alvine Voss. Advertisement – ​​scroll to continue reading Adding to the richness of the tale, a dress of similar style and color worn by Alvine's sister, Caroline, during her marriage to Robert Ross the following year in 1884, is also part of the museum's esteemed collection. Thelma Dawes, a Whanganui resident and descendant of Caroline Voss, also attended the conference. John Bligh, a son of Eileen's younger half-sister, came from Bulls. Everyone gathered at the Museum to meet and make new connections, embodying the living connections to the history of the dresses. Shiree Watt said: “We all had such a fabulous day. Mom is so happy we came for the public lecture. Plans are now to set up a meeting with my aunt to update the family tree on the Legacy site, with the new information we have learned. Kaihpai Taonga/Collections and Conservation Manager, Trish Nugent-Lyne expressed her joy at seeing family connections being forged. Seeing the sincere reunion sparked by the shared story of the wedding dress fills me with immense joy. It is a powerful reminder of the enduring bonds that bind us across generations and the profound importance of preserving our heritage. The wedding dress is the Museums Outfit of the month – Outfit of the month for May. THE The exhibition is open to the public free of charge, with donations gratefully accepted. The dress will remain on display at the Whanganui Regional Museum throughout May, inviting visitors to delve into the past and discover the rich tapestry of family and historical connections it represents. © Scoop Media

Advertisement – ​​scroll to continue reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/CU2405/S00056/wedding-dress-display-sparks-heartwarming-family-reunion.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos