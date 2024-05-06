Brittany Mahomes wears pink gingham dress for 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix





She feels very va-va-vroom. Brittany Mahomes looked ready for racing action as she wore a casual gingham dress at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. Kansas City Chiefs WAG, 28, and her quarterback husband, Patrick Mahomes, also 28, attended the F1 event alongside Travis Kelce who looked casual in a matching green outfit. The Kansas City Chiefs WAG accessorized her chic fit with a necklace and sunglasses. brittanylynne/Instagram She was also joined for the outing by her husband, Patrick Mahomes. brittanylynne/Instagram Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! The fitness trainer who shares daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Bronze, 1, with her husband wore her hair down and accessorized with a delicate necklace and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Patrick donned a relaxed fit, wearing a beige button-down shirt, a silver chain necklace, and sunglasses. The duo have been spotted partying in the Sunshine State since Friday, when they kicked off the F1 festivities at Sexy Fish. He wore a beige button-up shirt. Getty Images for American Express presents CARBONE BEACH Brittany and Patrick have been partying in Florida since Friday. brittanylynne/Instagram “They were seen canoodling at the table, kissing and hugging,” an eyewitness told Page Six. It was a real party mode for the group! » The couple celebrated alongside a group of friends as they toasted with champagne during DJ Guy Gerber's set. The mom of two took to Instagram to commemorate the date night with a sweet snap of her kissing the NFL star on the cheek. An eyewitness told Page Six they saw the duo at Sexy Fish before the F1 festivities. brittanylynne/Instagram “They were seen canoodling at the table, kissing and hugging,” the insider told us. brittanylynne/Instagram They also went out for brunch at Casadonna in Miami on Saturday as Brittany wore an orange and white hooded crop top with a matching skirt, white sunglasses and a clutch. For his part, Patrick wore a light blue hooded sweatshirt with shorts and white sunglasses. The duo held each other as they walked towards their destination. They also met LeBron James and other stars at Carbone Beach on Saturday night. They also enjoyed brunch at Casadonna on Saturday. Getty Images The mother of two sported an orange and white hairstyle. Getty Images Meanwhile, Kelce, who spent the entire weekend without his girlfriend Taylor Swift, was yet to be in attendance as he attended the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. The quartet became closer than ever after football season, having recently taken a trip together to Las Vegas for the 15th and Mahomies charity gala, where Swift donated tickets to her Eras tour. And the star is preparing to hit the road again in Europe, with her boyfriend tagging along and Mahomes also expected to make an appearance overseas. As for the NFL star, he sported a blue outfit. brittanylynne/Instagram They held each other lovingly as they walked. Getty Images At last year's Miami Grand Prix, Brittany wore a Chanel F1 dress for the race, with its white tank-style design adorned with floral embellishments and a race car graphic. Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Snchez also showed off a piece from the French fashion house's Formula 1-themed Cruise 2023 collection, wearing a $4,450 crop top during a trip to St. Barthélemy in December. As for the rest of this weekend's F1 fashion moments, watch this space.

