From pee jeans to Erewhon hoodies: can fashion ever shake the anti-capitalist gimmick?





Sign up to receive the Vogue Business newsletterfor the latest luxury news and information, plus exclusive member discounts. Last week, a pair of pee-stained jeans from British-Italian luxury brand Jordanluca set the internet ablaze. After debuting on the Fall/Winter 2023 runway, the Jordanlucas jean became a sudden viral sensation after being randomly spotlighted by the New York Post on April 26. In a short time, they became global news, making headlines TMZ, The daily mail and daytime television. Designed to make the wearer feel like they've wet themselves, the jeans have sparked a variety of reactions: anger, disgust, confusion. Why would anyone wear that? » blasted critics, who complained about the $800 price tag. Others were intrigued. Over the next few days, traffic to the Jordanlucas site increased by more than 1,000 percent, while the remaining 70 percent of the jeans stock was sold out. Although virality led to strong sales, for the duo Jordanluca (the brand was founded by Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto in 2018), the jeans were intended to continue their exploration of kink as a house code, rather than to become a bestseller. Despite mountains of requests, they decided not to produce more pairs and capitalize on the social media buzz. [The jeans are] about fetishism in its truest form, says Bowen, co-founder of Jordanluca. But the uproar that followed has now made it a commentary on the fetishism of capitalism, adds fellow founder Marchetto. Jeans are a comment on the fact that we don't really need more clothes, but that we have an obsessive love affair with things, Marchetto says. Consumerism is a lewd fetish. We buy things not because we need them, but because they spark emotional excitement. Jordanluca is now part of this viral consumption spiral, he acknowledges, but that's why they decided not to reissue the jeans. Some of fashion's biggest success stories have followed this model over the past decade, creating extravagant and ridiculous meme-worthy clothing that comments on capitalist culture, ironically boosting sales for luxury brands and conglomerates. Jordanluca is a testament to the fact that when packaged correctly, consumers have a long-standing fascination with the gadgets of capitalism, even though trends have ebbed and flowed in recent years. The concept arguably comes from luxury ready-to-wear brand Vetements, founded by Georgian designers Demna and Guram Gvasalia in 2014. Vetements disrupted the industry with its subverted versions of often mundane staples, like their DHL work tops, their oversized hoodies that appropriated consumerist logos, and ugly dad sneakers. Most famously, the brothers held their anti-capitalist SS20 fashion show at the Champs Lyses McDonalds, where models wore Hello I am Capitalism t-shirts (which were later retailed for $600) and attendees were given menus where two of the courses were called Kapitalism and Global Mind Fuck. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/story/fashion/from-pee-jeans-to-erewhon-hoodies-can-fashion-ever-shake-the-anti-capitalist-gimmick The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos