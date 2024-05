Zendaya, co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala, just arrived in New York for the annual fashion benefit. Twenty-four hours before climbing the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a stylist Law CockroachTHE Challengers The star is already proving that she understands this year's theme better than any other participant. On Sunday, May 5, Zendaya arrived at the Met Gala Co-Chairs' Dinner in a piece perfect for the “Garden of Time” dress code. It's vintage – an archive issue from John Galliano's fall 1998 collection – and it's dotted with little pink flowers. Zendaya braved the NYC rain on Sunday, May 5 in a vintage John Galliano dress. (Image credit: Getty Images) Zendaya's midi dress featured a sheer layered ensemble with a pink bow and floral detailing at the neckline, as well as a woven floral effect on the skirt. She paired the piece with white pumps – her favorite Louboutins which appeared throughout the Challengers press tour, most likely. Her beauty also channels the start of spring, with bright pink lips and rosy cheeks. A dress not seen in decades is perfect for the first of two events honoring this year's Costume Institute exhibit. The Metropolitan Museum's “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” collection will bring together fashion archives spanning more than 400 years of style history. Law Roach obtained the article from Aralda Vintage, a Los Angeles-based boutique that many top stylists visit to find rare looks for their clients. “Aralda Vintage for the win again,” Roach wrote on an Instagram story. Zendaya's dress, from Aralda Vintage, combined the archival and floral references involved in this year's Met Gala dress code. (Image credit: Getty Images) As the 2024 Met Gala approaches, Zendaya and Law Roach have expanded their relationships with the archives for the star's back-to-back press tours. Promote Dune: second part, the couple delved into the archives of Mugler and Givenchy for cyborg-couture outfits. Then for Challengersthey reinterpreted tennis whites with vintage Vivienne Westwood and Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton (among dozens of other looks). Zendaya's busy schedule kept her away from the steps of the Met for nearly half a decade. The last time she appeared was in 2019, for the episode “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” On this occasion, she and Roach made Met Gala history by dressing as Cinderella and her fashion fairy godmother in bright Tommy Hilfiger looks. Marie Claire email subscribers get insights on fashion and beauty trends, celebrity news, and more. Register here. Zendaya and Law Roach last attended the Met Gala in 2019 for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion”-themed event. On this occasion, she wore Tommy Hilfiger designed to resemble Cinderella's dress. (Image credit: Getty Images) After a five-year hiatus, the anticipation couldn't be higher for the 2024 Met Gala co-chair's look. Whatever Zendaya wears, it will be a feat of quick tailoring and impeccable style. According to a recent New York Times interview with her image architect (Roach), her dress had only been fitted on Saturday May 4th.

