White Dresses for Every Kind of Summer Vacation
As summer approaches, you're probably tying up the final details of your major trips and vacations, including what you're going to pack. No matter where you are traveling, it is imperative to pack a white dress. A lightweight white summer dress is a quintessential (and versatile!) piece that everyone should have in their summer wardrobe. If you don't have one, you've come to the right place. We've compiled the best white dresses for every type of summer vacation. Whether you're relaxing by the seaside or exploring a big city, any of these dresses will be your favorite item of clothing throughout your trip!
White dresses for beach vacations
1. Tropical atmospheres: Between the crocheted details and delicate ruffles, this light dress just begging to be worn on your next tropical beach vacation!
2. Two in one: If you try to pack as little as possible, you will love it this airy buttoned maxi which can be used as a pretty beach blanket!
3. Beachy Elegance: Carnations and the beach go hand in hand, so the French Connection – Alissa Eyelet A-Line Dress is pretty much an essential for your ocean getaway.
4. Coastal Cowgirl: What better place to fully embrace the coastal cowgirl trend than at the beach? The delicate corset and lace trim this House of CB dress It's super dreamy and we're sure it will earn you tons of compliments.
White dresses for vacations in Europe
5. Perfect for sightseeing: Whether you're strolling around the Roman Pantheon or wandering the picturesque streets of Amsterdam, this casual swing dress will keep you comfortable and stylish during those toasty European summers.
6. Linen or bust: If you were to ask a local how they survive the mild European summers, they would say flax. The airy fabric is a must-have for an arid climate because it regulates body temperature and keeps you cool. You would be smart to buy Quince's 100% European Linen Sleeveless A-Line Dress — of course in white, but there are also four other colors to choose from!
7. European Princess: There's something so whimsical about the off-the-shoulder neckline this Reformation dress. If you wear it while walking through ancient cities, you'll look like European royalty!
8. Your new favorite: Imagine yourself sipping an Aperol spritz in Tuscany while wearing this Wayf backless dress. Yes, life can't get any better than this.
White dresses for city vacations
9. Dress it up! Are you going to a chic restaurant in the heart of New York? This Lillusory bodycon dress will make you feel like a celebrity. Put on metallic heels, gold jewelry and a designer bag and you will be the best dressed!
10. Classy Girl: Relax at the club or a cute cocktail bar in this Banana Republic Factory pleated mini dress. You'll be serving up some great 70s vibes as you dance the night away!
11. Cute and affectionate: If your summer plans involve a bachelorette party (and you're the bride), you definitely need this white silk mini slip dress!
12. Back in style! Bandage dresses – you know, the ones that were popular in the 2010s – are making a comeback and they're the perfect combination of sultry and elegant. You'll feel like a bomb when you're in town this successful design from Bebe!
White dresses for active holidays
13. Sneaky Shorts: At first glance this looks like an average sporty skater dress, but it has built-in shorts with a pocket to store your phone. Made from sweat-wicking material, it's also perfect for long hikes: you'll still look perfect once you reach the top!
14. Tennis core! If the Challengers The film is an indication, we are about to experience another tenniscore summer. Luckily, active dresses are designed for sweaty activities. Go for a classic look with this pleated pick from lululemon!
15. Pop of Color: Embrace the sunny vibe whether you're on the court or at the hotel gym with this Beach Riot tennis dress. The touch of yellow instantly boosts your mood!
16. Preppy vibe: Planning a golf trip? You absolutely have to pack your bags this TravisMathew sports dress. When you look good and feel good, you will play even better. (Trust WeIt's science.)
