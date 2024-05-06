Stylist CL White plans fashion at the 2024 Met Gala | News

Get ready because the first Monday in May is finally here!

As the countdown to the opening of the Met Gala red carpet draws to a close, we can't help but wonder who will be strutted out in style with the biggest jaw-dropping entrance. We bet our favorite kings and queens will be slaying from head to toe, dressed in ensembles celebrating this year's theme, Sleeping Beauties: Fashion Awakens.

Yet we are not acting like new here. Undeniably, 2024 has already been marked as a year of historic fashion peaks, following the iconic fashion weeks in Paris, Milan and New York. Now it's the Met Galas' turn to make a statement while everyone else bows.

As Anna Wintour and the Met Gala take over the Big Apple, the city is full of trendsetters and fashion risk-takers from around the world. While knowing that our daughter and traveling muse, Zendaya will be in attendance while serving as co-chair, our brains are racing, calculating which celebrity will make the biggest statement.

To deepen the conversation, we hosted a celebrity stylist CL White whose customers understand Issa Rae , Milk And Lori Harvey in the chat as he shared his predictions on how he thought the extravaganza might go.

See who he thinks will get the most attention and whose ensemble will be rated E for excellent.

Bet.com: This year's theme is Sleeping Beauties: Fashion Awakens. How do you think this theme will be considered, considering fabrics, prints and silhouettes?

CL White: I really think this will give us lots of green, botanical gardens, reds for the roses, and lots of flowers and flowers. It's going to be big for texture. Balmain has just released this huge and beautiful new collection with a beaded and floral vibe. I think we're going to see a lot of that. There will be many harvests in Laquan Smith. It will be an ode to nature.

Bet.com: Given this year's theme, do you think it's time for fashion to wake up?

CL White: No, I don't. I think fashion changes all the time, but change is always fun. We are always trying to wake up because trends are constantly changing. So you have to stick with the tea. You have to know what is happening at all times. So waking up is like putting a little more juice into it. I don't feel like it's dead. I feel like it's changing, so we just want to refresh.

Bet.com: Let's talk about trends. What styles do you think will dominate rugs worn by women this year?

CL White: Flowers, but I think that will be interpreted in a different way. Instead of having floral prints everywhere, it will be a real statement. Someone will appear as a single huge rose, a single giant sunflower, or a leaf. I have a feeling this is going to be a real costume with custom looks. I'm excited about this one. Last year, people really didn't understand, but I have a feeling you're going to understand this. It will be funny.

Bet.com: How do you imagine men will highlight this theme?

CL White: I think men will come out of their shells more. They will give us lots of fabric and details. There will be more daring looks. I think this will open our eyes to looks that can be worn by both men and women.

Bet.com: Which celebrity do you think will have the biggest wow moment on the carpet?

CL White: Rihanna And Beyonce ! I think RiRi will be impressed. She's been planning her look for probably six months, and I think Beyonc is going to wow us for sure. You know, she could be at Dior or Loewe.

Bet.com: Queen Bee went all cowgirl to celebrate her latest album, Cowboy Carter. Would she incorporate any of it into her Met Gala look if she attends?

CL White: I think she's going to incorporate it into the graphics and have a huge custom cowboy hat. The look could well be in a brown era. She might pay homage to the garden and perhaps love the dirt of the garden. I feel like she could be at Dior or Loewe for a fused, personalized and wonderful moment.

Bet.com: Which celebrity couple will make the most noise on the carpet?

CL White: Rihanna and $AP [Rocky] ! They've done it before and do it all the time when they combine fashion with looks and poses. They will amaze us, that's for sure.

Bet.com: Which designer do you think will see the most celebrities wearing their brand on the carpet?

CL White: Dior of course, Jean Paul Gaultier and Harbison .

Bet.com: Zendaya will chair the event this year. What do you expect from her and her longtime stylist, Law Roach?

CL White: Zendaya and Law are going to bring the heat. The 2019 look she wore as Cinderella would have been a lovely homage to that moment. Dust came out of the wand. It was incredible. I think they're going to start the fire. I don't know what she can wear, but I know it will be personalized and fitted to the t-shirt.

Bet.com: Along with Law Roach, which stylists do you think will have unforgettable moments on the red carpet?

CL White: I love all my stylists, but Weyman + Micah are my big brothers. They're going to dominate the Met Gala this year. I'm sure it's going to be amazing.

Bet.com: Which Black celebrity do you hope will be named as a chair for next year's event?