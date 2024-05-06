Illini Leave Ohio State in Run-Rule Mode to Catch Series Victory

Next game: Iowa 05/10/2024 | 6:00 p.m. CT B1G+ Can. 10 (Fri) / 6 p.m. CT Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois baseball (28-16, 13-5) defeated Ohio State (23-22, 8-10), 12-2, on a run-rule basis today at Illinois Field.

Brody Harding had a huge day at the plate for the Illini, going 3-for-4 with two runs, a home run and five RBIs. Drake Westcott also went to the yard, going 2 for 3 with three runs, a home run, an RBI and a walk. Ryan Moerman got the hit in the eighth with a two-run double.

Jake Rons earned the bullpen victory for the Illini. The right-hander went 2.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out one. Regan Room earned his second win of the season, pitching 3.0 shutout innings without allowing a hit, walking one and scoring four.

HOW DID IT HAPPEN

Illinois took the lead in the second, putting three spots on the board. Harding collected his first game RBI with a single and Coltin Quagliano followed by his own RBI base hit. Cal Hejza capped the scoring with an RBI groundout.

Ohio State got its first run of the game in the third, but Illinois got the run back in the bottom half of the inning on Westcott's solo blast to right center.

The Buckeyes added a run in the fourth, but the Illini responded again with another run, this time thanks to an RBI double from Camden Janik to make 5-2.

Harding collected two more RBIs when he blasted a towering home run to right in the fifth to make it 7-2.

Hall entered from the bullpen in the sixth and quickly put together a 1-2-3 inning. The freshman then pitched a scoreless seventh, walking one, amassing two strikeouts in the frame.

After the sequence, the Orange and Blue scored three more times to make the score 10-2. Jacob Schröder drew a walk with the bases loaded and Harding followed by counting RBIs #4 and 5 with a single grounder up the middle.

Hall then pitched a perfect eighth, striking out two more, giving the Illini a chance to finish the game in the home half of the inning. Illinois would load the bases for Moerman, who threw the first pitch off the wall in right center, doubling both runs and securing the 12-2 run-rule victory.

FOLLOWING

The Fighting Illini wrap up their seven-game homestand with the final home games of the season in a three-game set against Iowa. The first pitch of Friday's opening series is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

PLAY NOTES

Brody Harding went 3-for-4 with two runs, a home run and five RBIs.

Has hit safely in 12 of his last 14…has eight multi-hit games in that span.

Features multi-hit games in three consecutive games, including consecutive three-hit games.

Increased his season average from .261 to .305 during that span.

Five RBIs, a career high.

Drake Westcott went 2 for 4 with three runs, a home run, an RBI and a walk.

13th home run of the season… tied for third in the Big Ten.

Has 39 walks this season, third in the Big Ten.

Ryan Moerman went 1 for 3 with a run, a double, two RBIs and a walk.

Second success of his career.

Camden Janik went 1 for 5 with an RBI.

He extended his hitting streak to 11 games…he went 20-for-44 (.455) during that span with two doubles, a home run and 13 RBIs.

Cal Hejza extended his on-base streak to 29 games.

Connor Milton reached base safely for the 10th consecutive game.

Regan Room made his second save of the season.

3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Second scoreless appearance of the season with at least 3.0 innings of work.

Fourth game of the season with at least four strikeouts.

Every Illinois starter reached base safely in the victory.

Six of Illinois' nine starters recorded an RBI in the game.

The Illini hit two home runs today, giving them 88 on the season. They are just three home runs short of tying the program's single-season record of 91, set in 1998.

Illinois improved to 18-2 at Illinois Field this season.

Most wins in a single season at home since also winning 18 games at this facility in 2019.

The Fighting Illini defeated the Buckeyes with a score of 10-8.

Illinois went 5 for 13 (.385) with runners in scoring position.

Illinois pitchers faced 32 Ohio State batters in the game, allowing seven ground balls and six fly balls while striking out eight.

The Fighting Illini drew eight walks from Ohio State pitchers.

