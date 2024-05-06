Celebrity. Money. Fashion. It's the Met Gala.





Good morning. It's Monday. The Met Gala, where money and power intersect, takes place tonight. Well, look at why the event is important.

New York's biggest fashion event, the Met Gala, officially a benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute, takes place tonight. You will know if you go. It's an invitation-only extravaganza, and the guest list is a closely guarded secret. The gala is an annual event, but this year there may be more than the usual crowd of photographers and celebrity spotters outside. Cond Union, which represents workers at Vogue, the fashion magazine run by Anna Wintour, who has been the brains behind the Gala for 25 years, and other Cond Nast publications threatened to go public. Cond Nast management: Meet us at the table, or come to the Met, a message from the union said the.

I asked Vanessa Friedman, New York Times fashion director and chief fashion critic, to explain why a showcase of the power of Hollywood, fashion and beyond is important to New York and what purpose expected during the night. Why is the Met Gala so important in New York? I think it's more than that. It's global. You see that with the designers coming in, the celebrities coming in, the powers that be coming in. This reflects the appeal of New York and also that of Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue. She has been president since 1999. She first became involved in 1995, but alternated as president for three or four years with another fashion editor, Liz Tilberis of Harpers Bazaar. The gala, however, predated these two events. It was created by Eleanor Lambert in 1948 to raise funds for the Costume Institute. But the Met Gala as we know it today, with this kind of celebrity stew, money and glamour, extraordinary dressing and cutting-edge eyeballs, is Anna's creation. The money is stratospheric, the right word? It's the perfect word. But the purpose of Met Galas is to ensure the health and continuity of the Met's Costume Institute. This party finances its annual operating budget.

The deal when the Costume Institute joined the Met was that it would be profitable. It is the only conservation department at the Met that operates this way. Everything else, all the other departments of the Met are covered by the museums budget. It's not. But the Met Gala brings in so much money that they give some of it back to the museum. Do you know how much? We don't do it. The party earned $22 million last year. Prices have increased this year. Maybe it will pay more. Are prices higher than they already were? How much? The official price for a seat, according to the Met, was $50,000 last year. It's now $75,000. But you can't just calculate the total amount by saying there are 400 guests and multiplying by $75,000. Brands are buying tables, which start this year at $350,000. Celebrities, guests of a brand, sometimes make donations. And sometimes someone who purchased an individual ticket will be seated at a table purchased by a brand.

The increase in the official price exceeds inflation, right? It also beats all other fundraisers for all other cultural institutions by orders of magnitude. Nothing comes close. Does this mean that the benefits offered to people who attend expensive galas are back on the circuit? Is this another post-pandemic stage? Well, this party is certainly setting records. But the money isn't just a philanthropic investment because of the eyes involved. You have the celebrities. Images, photographs and videos of the Gala are everywhere. That's worth a lot of money in what they call earned media value. It is indeed advertising. The Gala has therefore become a very effective marketing investment as well as support for a cultural institution. This is unique in cultural fundraising. It's like the Oscars. Yes, but maybe it's bigger than the Oscars. They call the Met Gala the Oscars of the East Coast. I think this might actually be underestimating the Met. This is one of the most concentrated distillations of culture shapers in existence.

And there are duties, of sorts. There is a dress code based on a short story about a husband who tries to turn back time: The Garden of Time, by JG Ballard, who died 15 years ago. Did you read this before the Gala said it would be this year's take-off point? I hadn't done it, but now I have, so thank you, Met. I will say that out of all the people I have spoken to about participant dressing, I have yet to find one who has read it. Is this a metaphor for the Met and what the gala has done for the Met? That's the question, isn't it? In 2021, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a splash at the Met Gala with a personalized Brother Vellies jacket dress with the words Tax the Rich printed on it. Was she invited this year? We do not know. The gala is by invitation only. We know some of the participants. We know Rihanna is going because she announced it in British Vogue.

We can also make some pretty educated guesses. Ben Affleck may be there because his wife, Jennifer Lopez, is a co-host. Maybe actor Tom Holland will be there because his partner, Zendaya, is also a co-host. We know that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will not be there because they announced their non-appearance, much to the dismay of many. Everyone was very excited about the idea of ​​Travis and Taylor at the Met. What are you going to wear? My pyjamas. I will watch the livestream from afar. According to New York Times rules, we cannot accept a free ticket and $75,000 is over our budget. What will the cockroach wear this year? Ha. Last year, a cockroach crossed the carpet while photographers waited for Rihanna to arrive. This year's dress code is the Garden of Time, which partly revolves around nature. The cockroach is part of the flora and fauna of New York City. It can make you feel like you are.

