The pale blue dress trend will be everywhere this spring





As we approach the summer season, I can't wait to give my wardrobe a much-needed breath of fresh air after months of styling in heavy colors and shades. After spotting pale blue dresses all over the runways for spring/summer collections, the trend is now hitting storefronts and it looks like exactly the palate cleanser I've been looking for. In sync with the energizing spirit of the warm season, the pale blue dress trend takes inspiration from current colors making the rounds, reflecting the sky blue hue we'll (hopefully) be seeing a lot more of. Providing a sense of optimism and calm, the emerging color trend offers an easy way to elevate your wardrobe without feeling like you have to adhere to a fashionable trend. While you might consider pale blue too difficult a color to style, we're very used to incorporating it into our everyday outfits in the form of mid-wash jeans. Matching almost every color in our collection, the pale blue dress trend harnesses the denim hue's versatility to create a vibrant design that feels both new and familiar. Since it's already a mainstay in many of our wardrobes, I'm convinced that the pale blue trend is one of the few shades that truly suits everyone. Color analysts Hannah and Sofia from Curate Your Style confirmed my theory, with a few caveats. “Blue is an incredibly versatile color that appears in all 12 seasons in the seasonal color analysis. Your ideal blue depends on the temperature of your coloring. If your undertones are on the warm side, consider a blue/green mix for your most flattering look If you have a cool tone, you will find it easier to coordinate with pale blues that complement your cool undertones. Color expert Francesca Cairns confirmed that “light blue is often considered a universally flattering color because it complements a wide range of skin tones and hair colors.” Styling well with rich colors like burgundy and chocolate brown that anchor the light hue, the color also pairs well with “neutral tones like white, beige and gray for a classic look” Cairns. While I'm looking for a midi or maxi style that will serve me well for my wedding-filled summer, I've also been charmed by the playful pale blue mini dresses I've been spotting on the high street lately. From the new Victoria Beckham X Mango collaboration to Reformation and Rixo, we've rounded up the season's best pale blue dresses below. To discover the pale blue dress trend, read on to discover our selection below. SHOP OUR EDITION OF THE BEST PALE BLUE DRESSES HERE: Reformation Delilah linen dress This pretty linen dress would look stunning with pearl or silver jewelry. mango Asymmetrical satin dress with gathered opening – Women This asymmetrical dress is part of the Victoria Beckham X Mango collaboration and won't last long. It is available in size 6-20. Whistles Gemma slim fit strapless maxi dress in stretchy recycled polyester An elegant dress suitable for a summer full of weddings. This is meant to sell out the season. Reformation Mayve knit dress Stella McCartney Asymmetrical shirt dress in organic cotton poplin This knee-length dress goes well with high boots, Ghost Eddie satin-back crepe midi dress Wear with tall boots or Mary Janes. Zara Long plain knit wrap dress This long-sleeved dress is ideal for those cold spring days. Retro party Shilo crystal-embellished silk-blend knit dress This floor-length dress is also available in beige. French connection Effie buckled straight dress This elegant mini will look so chic with tall brown boots. Zara Striped mini dress with lace trim This loose mini dress will keep you comfortable on the hottest summer days. Rotate Birger Christensen Pleated satin midi dress with puff sleeves CB House Scoop-neck stretch cotton-blend midi dress Wear with high heels or ballet flats. Simhakai Jazz pleated cotton-blend poplin midi shirt dress This one features a nipped waist that accentuates the silhouette.

