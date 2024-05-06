Connect with us

The pale blue dress trend will be everywhere this spring

 


As we approach the summer season, I can't wait to give my wardrobe a much-needed breath of fresh air after months of styling in heavy colors and shades. After spotting pale blue dresses all over the runways for spring/summer collections, the trend is now hitting storefronts and it looks like exactly the palate cleanser I've been looking for.

In sync with the energizing spirit of the warm season, the pale blue dress trend takes inspiration from current colors making the rounds, reflecting the sky blue hue we'll (hopefully) be seeing a lot more of. Providing a sense of optimism and calm, the emerging color trend offers an easy way to elevate your wardrobe without feeling like you have to adhere to a fashionable trend.

While you might consider pale blue too difficult a color to style, we're very used to incorporating it into our everyday outfits in the form of mid-wash jeans. Matching almost every color in our collection, the pale blue dress trend harnesses the denim hue's versatility to create a vibrant design that feels both new and familiar.

Since it's already a mainstay in many of our wardrobes, I'm convinced that the pale blue trend is one of the few shades that truly suits everyone. Color analysts Hannah and Sofia from Curate Your Style confirmed my theory, with a few caveats. “Blue is an incredibly versatile color that appears in all 12 seasons in the seasonal color analysis. Your ideal blue depends on the temperature of your coloring. If your undertones are on the warm side, consider a blue/green mix for your most flattering look If you have a cool tone, you will find it easier to coordinate with pale blues that complement your cool undertones.

Color expert Francesca Cairns confirmed that “light blue is often considered a universally flattering color because it complements a wide range of skin tones and hair colors.” Styling well with rich colors like burgundy and chocolate brown that anchor the light hue, the color also pairs well with “neutral tones like white, beige and gray for a classic look” Cairns.

While I'm looking for a midi or maxi style that will serve me well for my wedding-filled summer, I've also been charmed by the playful pale blue mini dresses I've been spotting on the high street lately.

From the new Victoria Beckham X Mango collaboration to Reformation and Rixo, we've rounded up the season's best pale blue dresses below. To discover the pale blue dress trend, read on to discover our selection below.