“We deserve justice”: Red Dress Day events in downtown Winnipeg honor MMIWG2S+

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Winnipeg on Sunday evening to mark Red Dress Day, the nationally recognized day to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

The fourth annual MMIWG2S+ March for Justice began at Oodena Circle in The Forks and ended at the Manitoba Legislative Assembly. Posters depicting missing and murdered Indigenous people were placed around the circle and carried by community members during the march.

“Our people are not statistics, every single one of them has families that are hurting and what better way to bring them out and show these families that their loved ones matter,” Krista Fox said before the march. “That the monsters that took them weren’t theirs to begin with, that’s the main thing.”

Fox came from Saskatchewan and wore a shirt made in honor of Ashley Morin, who went missing from North Battleford on July 10, 2018. Saskatchewan RCMP said a year after she disappeared, they believed she was the victim of a homicide.

“These people are taking our sisters,” Fox said. “They’re not yours.”

Gayle Pruden said those at The Forks are one big community and they need to support each other and walk together as equals.

“I usually tell people to come support these events before they reach their homes,” Pruden said. “This has to end with all of our women murdered and missing, this has to stop. And if we all help each other, we are all on Mother Earth, this shouldn't happen.”

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Winnipeg on Sunday evening to mark Red Dress Day. (Gavin Axelrod/CBC)

Louise Menow, from Norway House Cree Nation, participated in the marches for four years and paid tribute to her childhood friend, Hillary Angel Wilson who was 18 when her body was found near a highway outside Winnipeg in 2009.

Police ruled his death a homicide, but no one has been arrested.

“I grew up with Hillary and when I learned of her passing, it was devastating,” Menow said.

His death left Menow afraid to move to Winnipeg, and even after living here for more than 10 years, she said she still didn't feel safe.

“Wherever I go, I will always be a target just because I am an Indigenous woman,” she said.

She will also walk for her niece Grace, who was killed by a drunk driver last year.

“She deserved justice, we deserve justice,” she said.

Louise Menow said Sunday's event was important to her because it would honor loved ones she has lost. Menow also brought her children to The Forks and wants her daughter to use her voice as she grows up. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Events at The Forks began earlier Sunday afternoon, when those affected by MMIWG2S+ gathered to share their stories. Drummers, singers and dancers were also present.

Many had the loss of a loved one on their minds, while also thinking about the changes that still need to be made to keep people safe. Some also reflected on the announcement of the much-anticipated Red Robe Alert system, aimed at preventing deaths and increasing safe reunions with loved ones.

It will be financed using funds set aside in this year's federal and provincial budgets.

“I think it's wonderful, it's about time,” Julie Deane said at an event at The Forks on Sunday afternoon where those affected by MMIWG2S+ shared their stories and where drummers and dancers also joined. reunited. “Maybe it will stop, maybe the madness and the killings will stop.”

Myrna Abraham shows off a skirt with photos of her sister Sharon. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Others remain optimistic about the alert system, but would also like the province and country to be more proactive in protecting Indigenous women.

“We have our most vulnerable women disappearing everywhere because there are no services for them,” said Melissa Robinson, a cousin of Morgan Harris, who is the victim of a suspected serial killer. “So we have to do better, not only here in Manitoba, but as a country.”

Former Long Plain First Nation Chief Kyra Wilson said the Red Robe Alert system has been a needed resource for some time, but she also echoed Robinson's thoughts.

“It's something that we hear over and over in many different systems that negatively affect the lives of indigenous people, is that we need to talk about prevention and what we're doing to be proactive instead of be responsive.”

NDP announces endowment fund to support MMIWG2S+ families

The provincial government announced a new $15 million endowment fund to support MMIWG2S+ families on Red Dress Day.

Funds generated from the endowment will be used to provide grants for which MMIWG2S+ families can apply. The initial investment is expected to generate up to $750,000 per year, the province said in a news release.

The endowment will be managed by the Winnipeg Foundation.

The first class of the program is expected to launch in 2025, and the province plans to work with families, the Matriarch Circle and community partners to determine grant eligibility, the press release states.

Myrna Abraham, from Sagkeeng First Nation, was present for the announcement.

Her older sister Sharon was reported missing in January 2004 and later that year her DNA was found on the farm of notorious serial killer Robert Pickton. The remains of 33 women were found on his farm, including Abraham.

Abraham said she could benefit from the endowment fund alongside families who are experiencing financial hardship while searching for a missing family member.

“This will help families who are now looking for their family,” she said. “It's every day, you look at Facebook, you see missing families, either men or women or two-spirit and it's really sad that there's a target on our backs.”

“It really helps with financial relief, which is basically the biggest stress when you're searching or having to leave your home community to search for family members and it's a relief.”

Harmony Williams was invited to perform at the University of Winnipeg. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

The University of Winnipeg marked Red Dress Day with its 19th annual graduation powwow.

Fancy shawl dancer Harmony Williams, the biological daughter of Jana Williams, who was murdered in 2021, was invited to perform at the event.

“When I go on stage today, I'll think of my mother,” she told CBC News before the show.