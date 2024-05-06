Nicholas Galitzine’s “classic” and “young” style: photos and more





With his press tours for “Mary & George” and “The Idea of ​​You,” Nicholas Galitzine showed that his style was just as remarkable as his acting skills. The 29-year-old actor has had a banner year with his two high-profile projects, which have given him multiple opportunities to showcase his classic yet youthful masculine style on the red carpet. For her appearances, Galitzine worked with stylist Felicity Kay, who partnered with the actor from the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike last summer. The designer and actor were preparing for his first major press tour for the film “Red, White and Royal Blue” last summer, but had to abandon their plans when the strike began. Nonetheless, Kay explained, she was able to develop a close relationship with Galitzine, which helped her develop a style strategy. “Given that we had a delay in him being away for what would have been one of his first big press tours with 'Red, White & Royal Blue,' there's this real feeling that people can see it and represent his style and taste,” Kay said. “He is really passionate about fashion himself and I work closely with him to bring his interest in fashion to the forefront.” Nicholas Galitzine attends the Los Angeles premiere of Starz's “Mary & George” on March 21 in Los Angeles. Getty Images Kay said Galitzine's style is rooted in classic menswear, but exudes a youthful feel through modern details. She worked closely with Galitzine to evoke a “slight change of pace” between the two press tours so that she could reflect her roles in both projects. “‘Mary & George’ was a period drama, so [we were] leaning into romance,” Kay said. “There were a lot of shirts, jackets and collarless [styles] and dramatic forms. And then with “The Idea of ​​​​You”, [there was] this idea of ​​being this pop star and musician persona, so I'm leaning into that a little bit more. For the “Mary & George” premiere in March, Galitzine leaned into romance with a Coach double-breasted oversized wool tuxedo jacket with duchess satin lapels from the brand's fall 2024 collection. Galitzine accessorized the look with a small earring and a gold brooch. The oversized jacket was also meant to add a layer of drama. Galitzine kept the oversized look for the premiere of “The Idea of ​​You” last month, where he continued his relationship with Fendi by wearing a custom gray suit. Nicholas Galitzine at the GQ Men of the Year 2023 party at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores/Variety The actor has adopted a youthful style on previous red carpets. In November, Galitzine attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards wearing a fitted black blazer and undershirt from Fendi's spring 2024 men's collection. He put a playful spin on black-tie attire at the Academy Museum Gala in December, wearing a sequin-embellished black Fendi suit jacket and matching pleated pants. Galitzine's next red carpet appearance is expected to be at Monday night's Met Gala. Kay remained tight-lipped on the details of the look, but said “it's very true to him.” “At the heart of it all, [his style is] pretty classic menswear, but we like to add a subtle element of fashion, whether we're playing with proportions or we like an interesting textured knit or slightly off-kilter shoes,” said Kay. “He’s not someone who follows trends for the sake of it. He's someone who's more interested in high classics, but it's my job to put a special touch on it.

