These are the 15 best new fashion items at Target

Whether I'm hoping to try a trend or acquire a new classic piece, I always turn to Target first. I love the brand's ever-changing fashion selection, and it always feels like a mini vacation when the retailer adds new pieces. So you can imagine my excitement when I saw that Target had launched a huge 845 new arrivals on his site. The latest finds range from summer accessories to cute dresses, and I'm happy to share that I've scoured all of Target's latest arrivals to check out the 15 you simply can't miss.

Best New Target Fashion Arrivals

Yes, I definitely went through 30 pages of Target fashion, and I would definitely do it again because I spotted items like this beautiful midi dress for just $35, I'm obsessed with the beige and black floral print. I also quickly added this elongated shoulder t-shirt because it's only $10, and I love it this white short sleeve blouse for a dressy option to wear with jeans. There are even more items to purchase below, like This $30 Tie-Front Shirt Dress And this cool straw belt bagso be sure to continue reading below.

A New Day Extended Shoulder T-Shirt

Targets T-shirts are some of the most durable and comfortable I've worn, so this extended shoulder style is an easy addition, especially because it's only $10. The breathable jersey top has a crew neck, side slits and a relaxed, slightly oversized fit, according to Target. It's in stock in a whopping 12 colors and a striped pattern (my favorite) in sizes XS to 4X. Plus, shoppers love it and have given it almost 1,800 reviews with just one share, A great shirt. I love the extended shoulder detail to add a little interest to such a simple and easy shirt.

A New Day Best Ever long trapeze dress

I didn't think it was possible, but Target continues to release dresses that get better with each launch. this long trapeze dress is a great example. It's only $28, which I can't believe, and it has a flattering V-neckline with adjustable straps to help you find the most comfortable fit. Its maxi length makes it ideal to wear with sandals, heels or wedges, and it will also look great with an extra jacket or cardigan for a little extra warmth. Red is my favorite for making a statement, but you can also buy it in black, light pink, or taupe. Find it in sizes XS to 4X.

Universal Thread High-Rise Wide Leg Sailor Jeans

Wide leg jeans are popular and this high waisted sailor style is a great way to try the trend for just $28. The pants are available in sizes 00 to 30 and in eight colors ranging from white and cream to black, gray and navy. They're made from 99% cotton and 1% spandex, and the majority of buyers say they fit true to size, even though the jeans don't have much stretch. Keep in mind that the pants have a relaxed fit, according to Target, and are designed to land at your ankle. They are so cute and flattering. I wasn't sure how I was going to feel about them, but as soon as I put them on, I loved them and ordered two more colors, one five-star reviewer wrote.

Universal Thread Long Sleeve Tie Front Mini Shirt Dress

If you buy just one item, make it this tie front shirt dress which looks as comfortable as it does stylish with a slightly elevated look. The dress is made from 100% cotton, so it's ideal for warmer temperatures and easy to wash. I love the long sleeves with cuffs, the button detail and, of course, the tie at the waist which adds just the right amount. amount of definition. Timeless blue is my favorite, but you can't go wrong with pink, beige, or white stripes either.

A New Day Linen Spring Blazer

Even though it's warmer outside, light layers are still essential and you'll wear this linen blazer for $38 Many times. Made from a rayon and linen blend, the blazer is designed to have a relaxed fit, according to Target, and it has a back vent, front pockets and a functional button to complete the look. It is available in beige, white and yellow in sizes XS to 4X. Plan to pair it with everything from dresses to jeans and t-shirts.

No matter if you're shopping for swimsuits, comfy sandals, or dresses to wear to farmers' markets and events all summer long, Target has a piece you'll want to choose from its latest arrivals. So keep scrolling below for even more new releases and be sure to pick up your favorites quickly because stock definitely won't last.

Universal Thread belted crossbody bag with straw details

Helena whipstitch A New Day slip-on sandals

Universal Thread Cameron Single Sole Sandals

Universal Thread Short Sleeve Pleated Blouse

A New Day Easy Woven Mini Shirt Dress

A New Day Quarter Zip Turtleneck Sweater

Universal Thread smocked linen long jumpsuit

Universal Thread Margie Platform Sports Sandals

A New Day Best Ever Midi Dress

Shade & Shore Asymmetric One-Piece Swimsuit