Live from Malm: dress rehearsals and jury vote for the first semi-final of Eurovision 2024

 


Today, dress rehearsals for the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 begin in Malm, with voting starting this evening.

General rehearsals
Image source: EBU/Alma Bengtsson

Two sets of rehearsals will take place today in Malm as Eurovision week begins in Sweden. The first dress rehearsal of the show begins from 3:45 p.m. CEST to 6:30 p.m. CEST, followed by a second dress rehearsal from 9:00 p.m. CEST.

Eurovoix will return live to the dress rehearsals and give our first impressions of the staging of each of the fifteen semi-finalists as well as the pre-qualified finalists from Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Jury vote
LUNA rehearses The Tower for Poland during the second rehearsal of the first semi-final at Malm Arena.
Image source: Alma Bengtsson – EBU

Traditionally today, juries at the second dress rehearsal would have determined 50% of the results of the first semi-final, but this is no longer the case. Juries from the fifteen competing countries plus Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom will still vote in this year's semi-finals, but will only be used unless a valid public vote has been recorded or A cumulative replacement result cannot be used.

Jurors will rank the scores based on the following criteria:

  • composition and originality of the song
  • quality of performance on stage
  • vocal ability of the performer(s)
  • general impression of the act
Vote for the rest of the world
Silia Kapsis rehearses for Liar for Cyprus during the second rehearsal of the first semi-final at Malm Arena.
Image source: Alma Bengtsson – EBU

To take into account different time zones, Rest of the World online voting is open at the end of the Jury Show this evening. Voting will be open until the end of the voting window during the live broadcast of the first semi-final on May 7.

This early online voting for the rest of the world will require voters to watch clips of all competing performances before the voting platform opens. Voting is open to countries not participating in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, voting will cost 0.99 euros per vote and can be done at www.esc.vote.

The order of performance in the first semi-final is as follows:

  1. Cyprus Silia Kapsis Liar
  2. Serbia Teya Dora Ramonda
  3. Lithuania Sylvestre Luktelk Belt
  4. Ireland Bambie Thug Doomsday Blue
  5. Ukraine Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil Teresa and Maria
  6. Poland Luna La Tour
  7. Croatia Baby Lasagna Rim Tim Tagi Dim
  8. Iceland Hera Bjrk is afraid of heights
  9. Slovenia Raiven Veronika
  10. Finland Windows95man No rules!
  11. Moldova Natalia Bearded In The Middle
  12. Azerbaijan Fahree feat. Ilkin Dovlatov znl apar
  13. Australia Electric Fields One Milkali (One Blood)
  14. PortugalIolanda Grito
  15. Luxembourgish Tali fighter

The pre-qualified artists who will perform during the show are:

  • UK Olly Alexander Dizzy – Performing between Ireland and Ukraine
  • Germany Isaak Always on the Run – Performs between Iceland and Slovenia
  • Sweden Marcus & Martinus Unforgettable – Perform between Moldova and Azerbaijan

To get the most of our coverage of this year's competition in Malm, be sure to follow us on all our social media platforms.

  • Like us onFacebook
  • Receive all the news directly on your X feed by followingEurovoice
  • Check out snippets of what's happening in Malm and more unique content on Twitter by followingEurovoix rating
  • Subscribe to ourYoutubechannel for the latest artist interviews
  • Who doesn't like beautiful photos, we will publish summaries of the news and ourselves in Malm onInstagram

