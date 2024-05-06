Where to watch the Met Gala 2024 live stream





The first Monday in May is quickly approaching, which means that the Met Gala 2024. This year, for the fourth consecutive year, Vogue will host an exclusive live stream, where you can watch all the action from the red carpet in real time. This time, the Vogue The Met Gala live stream will be hosted by actress Gwendoline Christie, producer and actress La La Anthony and model Ashley Graham. Multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogues special correspondent, to interview some of the biggest stars of the carpet. In the meantime, this year's themeThe Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashionwill celebrate the Costume Institutes’ new exhibition of the same name; The exhibition will feature approximately 250 objects drawn from the museum's permanent collection, some rarely seen in public before, and presented in entirely new ways. The star-studded red carpet at the Met Galas on Monday, May 6 is also not to be missed. Below you'll find everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2024 live streaming of how (and where) to connect, what the dress code entails, and the evening's themes. Where can I watch the livestream? The Met Gala 2024 live stream will be hosted exclusively by Vogue, and broadcast live on its digital platforms, as well as on TikTok and YouTube. You can also watch the live stream in this article. What time does the livestream start? The Met Gala red carpet live stream will take place on Monday, May 6 starting at 6 p.m. ET. Who hosts the livestream? This year's Met Gala live stream will be hosted by actress Gwendoline Christie, producer and actress La La Anthony and model Ashley Graham. Multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will also return as Vogueis sent special to interview some of the biggest stars on the carpet. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at last year's Met Gala Jeff Kravitz What is the theme of this year's Met Gala? The 2024 Met Gala will celebrate the opening of the Costume Institute's new spring exhibition, The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashion. The exhibition, which will be on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from May 10 to September 2 this year, will highlight 250 pieces drawn from the Costume Institute's permanent collection, including some very rarely seen in public before. All works will be displayed in entirely new ways using elements such as video animation, CGI, AI, etc. Each year, the Met Gala provides the Costume Institute with its primary source of funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations and capital improvements. Is there a dress code? THE dress code for the 2024 Met Gala, it will be The Garden of Time. The dress code is inspired by a short story of the same title, written by JG Ballard in 1962. Who are the co-presidents this year? Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and VogueAnna Wintour will serve as co-chairs of the evenings. The honorary chairs of the evening will be the creative director of Loewe, Jonathan Anderson, and the CEO of TikTok, Shou Chew.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/article/where-to-watch-met-gala-2024-garden-of-time-livestream The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos