Met Gala 2024: everything we know about the theme, hosts and guests

Fashion's biggest night, held annually at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May, is both an ever-changing spectacle and a carefully crafted event. A parade of stars dress in the theme inspired by the Costume Institute's latest exhibit (some more than others) and walk up the steps to the museum before disappearing inside to enjoy the galleries, dinner, and drinks.

The Met Gala is Monday night and it's time to bet: What stunning archival piece will Zendaya wear? Who will pull off the weirdest stunt, Jared Letos' twin or Doja Cats' feline prosthetics? Inside, which celebrities will flout the no-photo rule to sneak in bathroom selfies? What time will Rihanna arrive?

What is this year’s theme and who are the co-chairs?



This year's red carpet theme is The Garden of Time, referencing a 1962 short story of the same name by British author JG Ballard. Like the New Wave sci-fi story set in a garden of time-changing flowers, the museum's exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, highlights the connections between nature and technology, using AI, CGI and other tools to breathe new life into it. hundreds of fragile archive pieces spanning hundreds of years. The theme is chosen each year by Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Costume Institute.

Expect fantasy fashion with floral and sci-fi designs on the red carpet, and stylists working with luxury houses to revive older famous looks. The first celebrities to appear will be Gala co-chairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, the last of whom is making his Met Gala debut.

A frenzy of arrivals and A-list photographs, the red carpet portion of the evenings lasts a few hours, but it's the only part the public sees. Inside, guests tour the exhibition, which opens to the public in the days following the gala, and dine seated. Phones at the table are discouraged, and the seating chart is carefully crafted by Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, who has organized the gala since 1995. (Wintour has final say on every guest in attendance; The New York Times previously reported .)

Although the red carpet and afterparties get the most attention of the evening, the gala is primarily a fundraiser, with five-figure tickets bringing in millions of dollars for the museum each year, setting a record at nearly $22 million in 2023, according to the recently published book Fashions Big Night Out.

The conceptual theme is expected to be a change of pace from last year, when the dress code was to honor the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019. Over the decades, tributes to the legacies of individual designers have included Rei Kawakubo. , Charles James, Christian Dior, Alexander McQueen and Gianni Versace, the latter two planned shortly after the designers' untimely deaths.

To celebrate Lagerfeld, celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman and Jenna Ortega flocked to the event in creations from Chanel, Fendi and Chlo, where he left his indelible mark, but some also paid a cheeky tribute to pussy by Lagerfeld, Choupette (hence Doja Cats). mustachioed beauty look). However, not everyone was happy with the theme honoring the controversial designer, given his history of making disparaging remarks about women's bodies and his refusal to advocate for more inclusive beauty standards.

The Met Gala debuted in 1948 as a fundraiser for the new Costume Institute, organized by fashion journalist Eleanor Lambert. Tickets for the banquet would cost $50 each.

Over the decades, the gala has grown from an industry party at off-site venues like Manhattan's Rainbow Room to a high-profile phenomenon. In the 1970s, Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland made the gala the opening night of the Institute's major exhibitions and invited the crème de la crème of the world of fashion and new society. Yorkie. Wintour, her successor, favored A-list musicians, actors and entertainment figures, making the gala one of the most-watched events on the fashion calendar and of the year. In 2023, software company LaunchMetrics discovered that the Met Gala generated nearly double the media impact value for brands than Super Bowl, at $995 million.

The first theme was The World of Balenciaga in 1973, linked to a retrospective of the fashion designer Cristbal Balenciaga; the event featured guests including Halston and Calvin Klein, according to Fashions Big Night Out.

Early themes included romantic and glamorous Hollywood design, the glory of Russian costume and the 18th century woman. But gala attendees mostly stuck to conventional evening wear until the 2000s, when some guests began having more fun with themes and the Internet made it easier to monitor arrivals. The most memorable themes of the past decade include China: Through the Looking Glass, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and The Divide: Notes on Fashion from Celebrities such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Zendaya and the Kardashian-Jenners. , who take advantage of the red carpet to put on a show.

Every year, rumors swirl about who might be persona non grata at the gala, whether due to offense to the event or to Wintour herself. But the Vogue editor-in-chief only spoke explicitly about one guest she would never invite in public. Donald Trump, which she mentioned on James Cordens' late-night talk show in 2017 when asked to name names.

However, other previous guests have vowed to drop out, including Demi Lovato, Zayn Malik and Tina Fey. In 2015, five years after making an appearance at the event, Fey said on the Late Show with David Letterman that the gala was a parade of assholes.

If you had a million arms, all the people you wanted to hit in the entire world would all be there, she says. I mean, I was there, clearly I was one of them.

Some celebrities, however, are backtracking. Gwyneth Paltrow famous called the Met Gala was no fun in 2013 and declared it would never come again, but returned in 2017 (and 2019).

Met Gala guests often broke the no-social-media rule to give a more candid insight into who's hanging out with who and what's going on behind closed doors. In 2017, that included smoking, as attendees including Bella Hadid and Dakota Johnson lit cigarettes in the museum's restrooms (to the anger of museum donors, reportedly).

Despite what Jason Derulo meme would have you believe, neither he nor anyone else fell down the stairs. But some guests grumbled that this year marks the tenth anniversary of the infamous elevator brawl between Jay-Z and Solange.

One last misstep? Wear the same outfit, of course. So that it makes reported While Wintour not only curates the guest list but also participates in their fashion choices, last year Olivia Wilde and Vogue China editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang showed up in the same Chlo violin dress in different combinations of colors. The couple took it in stride, sharing memes on social media about the accident. Great minds, Wilde wrote on Instagram. If you want to match someone, do it @margaretzhang.