Lauren Schez wears a sheer dress during a pre-Met gala outing with Jeff Bezos





Lauren Séchez is having a major fashion moment before the Met Gala! The pilot and journalist, 54, stepped out with her fiancé Jeff Bezos this weekend to celebrate ahead of a big week in looks and she wore an eye-catching sheer black dress in the process. On Sunday, May 5, Snchez and Bezos, 60, mingled at the Monse Maison Pre-Met Cocktail Celebration at La Mercerie in New York City for an evening spent greeting others, taking a few photos and enjoying the grand city. Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend Monse Maison's Pre-Met Cocktail Celebration on May 5, 2024.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. At the meeting, Snchez wore a memorable sheer black number with lace detailing, while pairing it with dangling diamond earrings, wrist jewelry, and her side-parted hair. Bezos opted for a more casual look including a white collared shirt, a navy blazer, and apparently another collared shirt inside the blazer. Last month, Page six first reported on April 20 that Snchez would make her Met Gala debut this year with the help of Anna Wintour. At the time, fashion journalist (and Wintour expert) Amy Odell noted that the Vogue the editor-in-chief would decide on Snchez's look for the annual event. “Anna Wintour personally helps Snchez choose her dress,” a source told Odell, adding that “she was choosing between custom looks from Oscar de la Renta and two other designers.” This year's Met Gala features the theme of Sleeping Beauties: Fashion Awakens and the Garden of Time Dress Code. The dress code itself is inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name about an earl and countess living in their utopia of leisure, art and beauty. Voguewho notes that fans of the event should expect to see flowers. Odell wrote on his Back Row Substack that for Snchez, who has worked with Wintour in the past for her December 2023 Profile in the magazine, the Met Gala should elevate her celebrity status. Snchez's latest looks include her revealing crimson corset dress that she wore to the White House for a black-tie event in April and a chic peplum blazer layered over a dress that she wore to a party in New York on last month as well. Barely a month earlier, Snchez had joined Bezos at Vanity Fair Oscars party in March 2024, when she wore a sheer, low-cut red Lever Couture dress. See all of PEOPLE's star-studded Met Gala coverage in one place!

