36 Best Summer Dresses to Buy in 2024





All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate income from this item and a commission when you purchase something. As temperatures continue to rise and our calendars fill to the brim with vacation plans, outdoor brunches, and a slew of weddings, there's no need to worry about what to wear. With one (or two) of the best summer dresses on hand, every sunny adventure is sure to be chic, especially since these unique pieces take much of the guesswork out of putting together the perfect outfit. The Best Summer Dresses Checklist Every summer we look forward to the release of the seasonal heroes of the Loewes Paula Ibiza collection. This year, it's the eclectic mix of prints on its satin dresses that is close to our hearts. Its versatility means it will pair well with the trendy sneakers of the moment or the prettiest sandals in your wardrobe. Now is the time to also look at the brands that are most successful in summer; think Agua d’Agua Bendita, Diotima and Ciao Lucia. In their collections you will find all the sensual sheer fabrics, fancy florals and cool crochet you desire. See for yourself in our collection of the best summer dresses below. Matteau gathered midi dress in organic cotton Aama's House long printed chiffon dress Dries Van Noten Dantary sequinned silk midi dress Abbey Suri paneled twill and crinkled voile maxi dress Almas Airlie printed linen mini dress Khaite Wes ribbed silk-organza maxi dress YEARS Blair Dip-Dyed Cotton Halter Maxi Dress Mara Hoffmann Sloan Textured Midi Dress J Crew Cyan strapless sweater dress Christophe Esber crinkled lace-trimmed dress Totem sleeveless cotton midi dress Sir Caprera silk-wrapped halterneck midi dress Tove Aubree ruched silk-satin maxi dress Sea Tanya printed cotton voile midi dress Third form Hidden Gem long tank dress Banana Republic open-knit cotton-blend dress Line midi dress in stretch knit and cotton poplin Ulla Johnson Natalia ruched printed Lyocell jersey maxi dress THE Rosaria ruched polka dot dress Staud Lauretta pleated linen midi dress Reformation Analise mid-length dress The DoubleJ Dazzling Striped Crocheted Cotton Midi Dress Foreshadow Posy linen and cotton crochet dress Hannah Artwear Tali tie-shoulder printed linen maxi dress Loewe Paula's Ibiza printed asymmetric dress Hi Lucy Hoku printed linen midi dress Bernadette Tippy backless pleated gingham taffeta mini dress

