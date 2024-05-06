Julia Fox and Law Roach team up for sustainable fashion competition 104.5 WOKV

For Julia Fox, life is a podium. The looks which she puts together by cutting the belt loops from her jeans or creating a top made from tartan ties sewn together are almost always guaranteed to turn heads and get photographed.

Next to Roach Law, Fox is a host and judge on the new E! fashion show “OMG Fashun”, premiere Monday. Roach withdrew from celebrity client style last year but still working with selected people like Zendaya, who co-hosts Monday's Met Gala and recently turned heads with her look for both the “Challengers” And “Dune: Part Two” press tours.

In each episode, the contestants, or “disruptors,” as they are called, are challenged to reuse materials And upcycled fashion for unique looks designed to impress Roach, Fox and a guest judge. The winner walks away with $10,000 and Fox models their design.

Executives at Scout Productions, which produces “OMG Fashun,” say the show works because it aligns with the fashion philosophies of both hosts. Roach likes to buy archival pieces from designers to give clothes a second life. Fox is against fast fashion that is not very respectful of the environment, instead of emphasizing work with what you have. This extends to production meetings.

During one of our pitches, Julia wore a dress made entirely of expired condoms, recalls Rob Eric, creative director of the production company.

David Collins, co-founder and executive producer of the company, said the show was an opportunity to shine a spotlight on emerging designers: “It’s hard to stand out. And it's an opportunity, whether you win or lose, to stand out and be followed by people. »

Fox and Roach also spoke with The Associated Press about the advice they would give to OMG Fashun candidates, disruptive fashion and honest feedback. The conversations have been edited for clarity and brevity.

AP: How do you describe disruptive fashion?

FOX: Anything that violates current standards. Do not carry mass-produced waste. Support local emerging designers in your own community. Don't fall for clever marketing ploys. Don't wear something just because everyone else is doing it. But more importantly, use clothing as a political statement. Much of what I wear is in response to the current surveillance of the female body. They are taking away more and more rights from us every day and I feel really angry. I wear my clothes aggressively and angry.

AP: What advice did you give to the candidates?

FOX: Do what you love. Do what you think is cool. If you believe in what you do, others will too. If you think it's cool, I'll do it too. Tell a story through your work. Don't just create a pretty outfit. It's just boring to me. Anyone can do this. But can you make me feel something? It's more difficult to do.

ROACH: I haven't had as much time as Julia to interact with candidates, but any emerging designer who wants to contact me and ask for advice or any other information I can give to help them make a sale, I am always open. to do this.

AP: How do you decide if something fits your personal style?

FOX: I used to put so many limits on what I wore because I was insecure about my body. I was responding to the male gaze and just wanted to be sexy and desirable, but since then I've freed myself from that prison I built in my head and now I wear whatever inspires me. If I think it's cool, I wear it. Life is too short to not be the baddest bitch in the room. Period.

ROACH: Someone had to tell me I was a troublemaker. I didn't come in and say, Hey, I'm going to disrupt the industry. These are just things I've been doing organically and authentically for many years.

AP: Do you think a show like this can greatly contribute to the career of an emerging designer?

ROACH: Yes. We got a chance to see some real talent on the show. If our industry really wants to become more sustainable, I think they could look at some of the work that some of these applicants were able to do with the fabrics they created and the materials they used.

AP: Law, you have some really funny lines on the show when you criticize something, especially if you don't like it. Was it difficult to give your honest opinion like that?

ROACH: No, I have no problem. I think I'm really quick-witted and I say the first thing that comes to mind. I really don't have a filter. If I did, it would be a disservice to the candidates.

