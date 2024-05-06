Zendaya's Sheer Vintage Dress Is the Ultimate Met Gala Easter Egg





Zendaya isn't playing around when it comes to her duties as Met Gala co-chair. She’s aiming for that grand slam. Last night, the actress gave a hint as to what we can expect from her Met Monday style as she headed to New York in a vintage runway gem. Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach were spotted heading to a pre-Met Gala party on Sunday night. Fittingly, the actress wore a vintage knit dress from John Galliano's spring 1998 collection for the occasion. Her Galliano piece featured a form-fitting bodice accented by a sheer panel at the top. The butterfly and flower embroidery added a touch of whimsy to the look and even gave a nod to this year's Met Gala theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The actress styled her look with her go-to Louboutin pumps, a shoulder-length bob with wispy ends and shiny natural glamour. This year's Met Gala dress code was practically designed for Zendaya. No, Sleeping Beauties does not refer to the Disney princess, but rather to the profession of archivist in which Zendaya is well versed. The theme is also inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story, The Garden of Time, which creates the butterfly motif. by Zendayas look all the more poignant. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The back of the dress was as much a talking point as the front. It also featured a completely sheer layer that gave way to a significant neckline in the back. Christopher Peterson/Splash by Shutterstock At his 1998 show, Galliano paired the dress with a structured handbag, white gloves, and '20s-inspired hair. Zendaya's version appeared to be a shorter style that was commercialized, as opposed to the runway look touching the ground. Penske Media/Penske Media/Getty Images As one of the official co-chairs of the Met Galas, Zendaya's red carpet look is sure to be one of the most anticipated outfits of the evening. Whether she decides to build on that vintage Galliano moment or venture down a different path with, say, a custom number remains to be seen. Maybe you'll wear something by Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson, who is one of the gala's honorary chairs. Two days ago we didn't have a dress, Roach said. W last week, adding We had some ideas for a dress, but we didn't have a confirmed dress. And it keeps me up at night. But I can say that since last night we finally have a dress. It was stressful, but we received a dress a week before the Met Gala, the biggest fashion event in the world. It's in pieces, but they're sewn together.

