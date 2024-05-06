Ivanka Trump Just Wore the Sizzling Red Mini Dress of Your Dreams





Ivanka Trump is killing it in fashion right now! Former US President Donald Trump's daughter headed to a friend's wedding in Mexico over the weekend and wore not one, but two epic dresses. Taking to Instagram, the mother of three shared a sizzling photo of herself and husband Jared Kushner wearing a stunning red dress that fell to the floor in a pretty, flowing shape. It showed off her tiny waist and the blonde beauty added gold earrings and a slick of red lipstick. Her hair was styled in glamorous waves and she looked in good spirits as she posed for the chic snap. She captioned it: "Celebrating the love and magic of Mexico." Ivanka's dress was known as the "Handmade Pleated Silk Tulle Evening Dress" by the high-end brand Cristallini. On Monday, Mr. Trump's first daughter shared another stunning photo from what also appeared to be the wedding. The bold dress she wore was of the mini variety and ended well above the knee. It was cut with backless straps and she added delicate sandals. Instead of the wavy hair she sported during the nuptials, the businesswoman styled her mane in a more relaxed, sleek and straight vibe. © Ivanka TrumpInstagram Ivanka looked amazing in this red mini dress The 42-year-old wore another incredible ensemble last week. She was spotted with Jared on Thursday evening taking a walk in Miami. The couple was elegantly dressed and appeared to be on a date, judging by their chic outfits and sweet hand holding. Ivanka wore a mini dress again, this time in a bold midnight blue shade by Clio Peppiatt. It had delicate ruching at the hem and also featured a form-fitting corset. She accessorized to perfection by adding a square clutch and strappy sandals. © Getty Ivanka looked stunning in her mini dress in Miami last week Clearly pleased with her look, she shared a photo of her and her husband and wrote "Miami Nights" with a series of star emojis. Cute!

