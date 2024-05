“There's no other guy in the country I'd rather compete with. I love every guy on this roster and on the team and I can't put into words the confidence I have in them to to go out there and compete,” the junior said. Ethan Day, a native of Dalton, Georgia, said. “There's a lot on the line, but that's what makes us play even better. We all like pressure, and pressure creates diamonds.” Teams joining UNG in the region include Lincoln Memorial, Georgia Southwestern, USC Aiken, Lander, Barton, Coker, Columbus State, Wingate and Lenoir-Rhyne from Southeastern and Nova Southeastern, Lee, Florida Southern, West Florida, Saint Leo, Barry, Union (Tennessee), Shorter, Tampa and South Miles. UNG has been ranked No. 1 in the nation since the fall, and everyone in the program is grateful for the recognition and what it means to the school. But the head coach Bryson Worley and his players remain uniquely focused on doing everything they can to ensure they are No. 1 when the national championship trophy is awarded later this month. “We don't get caught up in the ranking system. We try to stick to the things we can control, like how we prepare, our mindset and our approach to tournaments,” Worley said. “We will focus on what works for us, playing as focused as possible and living with the results.” Prior to the 2022 season, UNG had never reached the NCAA championship round in men's golf. He enters this year's NCAA playoffs seeking a third straight NCAA Championship appearance while pursuing higher goals. “We're excited to host, but even more excited to get out and show everyone what we're made of,” Jack's Egg, said an elder from Canton, Georgia. “It will also be nice to see a lot of familiar faces.” Worley and his players point to the depth of the team's 16-man roster as one of the main reasons the team has already had so much success. “The culture we’ve created here is one of the biggest reasons we’re so good,” Will Chambless, said a junior from Macon, Georgia. “It takes the whole team to put us in the position we’re in.” Wherever the rest of this season leads, these Nighthawks will certainly enjoy the ride. “My favorite part is being able to compete for championships with my best friends. We're all really close, that's what makes us really good.” Hughes Threlkeld, said a junior from Savannah, Georgia. “The best memories really come from traveling and the people on it. So when you're having fun and loving the people you're with, it's that much easier to relax on the journey and not leave a bad a blow or a bad trick happen to you.”

