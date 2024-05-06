Dress Up Gang working on Tideline's first film, Mountain Top





EXCLUSIVE: Comedy troupe The Dress Up Gang is in production on its first feature film, The disguise gang movie with production from Tideline Entertainment and Mountain Top Pictures. The cameras will be rolling in Los Angeles. Founded in 2008, The Dress Up Gang consists of Robb Boardman, DeMorge Brown, Kevin Camia, Donny Divanian, Christian Duguay, Kirk Fox, Cory Loykasek, Frankie Quinones and Brent Weinbach. The group's Loykasek, Boardman and Divanian-penned pic is a comedic adventure about our connection to houseplants, nature and each other. Blurb: Cory spends his days isolated and working from home until he becomes embroiled with a mysterious figure known only as “Plant Man,” a vigilante who breaks into houses to save plants that are not watered. Cory is suddenly thrust outside, into an underworld of plant lovers, secret greenhouses, and rogue hardware store employees who will stop at nothing to save the town's dying plants. When a mob of careless plant owners forms to hunt down Plantman, Cory's new allegiances are tested and he is forced to answer a big question: How far would you go to save a dying plant? Boardman directs and with Quinones (What we do in the shadows, This fool), Loykasek (Physical, Dope State), Divine (Physical, Business) and Fox (Reservation dogs, Legal Department) Featured. Quinones exclaimed, “Creating stories with The Dress Up Gang is something I’ve been passionate about since we started working together over a decade ago. We are excited to bring this film to a wider audience, with partners who believe in our vision and aesthetic. In collaboration with Tideline and Mountain Top Pictures, we're taking audiences into a world of plants, helping people reconnect with what's important through the lens of The Dress Up Gang. “It’s an absolute pleasure to collaborate with the team at The Dress Up Gang on their first-ever film,” said Hannah Pillemer, executive vice president and head of creative and production at Tideline parent company MarVista. Entertainment. “Frankie, Cory, Robb, Donny and the gang are a comedic force shaping the boundaries of contemporary comedy, which is a perfect fit for the type of imaginative entertainment Tideline produces.” Marc Ankner (Pony boy, Ben Wagner (Dead inside), Adam Karm (Dead inside) and Jay Patumanoan (The Dress Up Gang) are producers in the picture along with Fernando Szew, Tony Vassiliadis, Pillemer, Ani Kevork and Kevin Mann. Launched by Fox Entertainment and MarVista Entertainment earlier this year, Tideline's projects range from feature and independent films to limited series, content made for platforms and other multi-genre formats. The disguise gang movie marks the production label's growing range of films, joining, among others, comedy First time director (produced with Amy Poehler's Paper Kite Productions and released on Roku), written and directed by and starring Chelsea Peretti; the drama Pony boy, which was written by and starring River Gallo, and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January; and the next thriller Tagwith Oscar nominee Demián Bechir and Julia Goldani Telles. Tag makes its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival in June.

