From Red Carpet Moments to Best Dressed Celebrities

Fashion

The first participants of the Met Gala 2024 walk the red, or rather green and white, carpet.

LaLa Anthony in Alexander McQueen joked “I can't breathe” in her dress. Anthony hosts Vogue's live broadcast of the event. Emma Chamberlain arrived in a fitted brown Jean Paul Gaultier dress with dark makeup. While the theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” suggests bright florals, the dress code will welcome much darker inspiration.

We're thrilled to see Zendaya return to our favorite annual fashion event. And we always want to see what Rihanna has for us.

From how to watch to who will be at the Met, we've got you covered with everything you need to know. And you can follow along live with us as we share our favorite looks, best moments, and all the fashion from the 2024 Met Gala.

La La Anthony leaves the Mark Hotel for the Met Gala, the annual fundraising gala held to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The theme of this year’s gala was “The Garden of Time.”

Met Gala “Garden of Time” Dress Code Inspired by JG Ballard

The dress code is “Garden of Time”, inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story of the same title, per Vogue. “Think melancholy flowers (because moody flowers aren’t moody enough),” the magazine previously said.

Met Gala 2024All the red carpet looks, from Chris Hemsworth to Anna Wintour

