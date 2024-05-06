From Red Carpet Moments to Best Dressed Celebrities

The first participants of the Met Gala 2024 walk the red, or rather green and white, carpet.

LaLa Anthony in Alexander McQueen joked “I can't breathe” in her dress. Anthony hosts Vogue's live broadcast of the event. Emma Chamberlain arrived in a fitted brown Jean Paul Gaultier dress with dark makeup. While the theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” suggests bright florals, the dress code will welcome much darker inspiration.

We're thrilled to see Zendaya return to our favorite annual fashion event. And we always want to see what Rihanna has for us.

From how to watch to who will be at the Met, we've got you covered with everything you need to know. And you can follow along live with us as we share our favorite looks, best moments, and all the fashion from the 2024 Met Gala.

Met Gala “Garden of Time” Dress Code Inspired by JG Ballard

The dress code is “Garden of Time”, inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story of the same title, per Vogue. “Think melancholy flowers (because moody flowers aren’t moody enough),” the magazine previously said.

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, arrives at Loewe

Anna Wintour doesn't come to fashion late. The Vogue editor-in-chief arrived on the carpet early, wearing a white Loewe maxi dress and a black coat with a red and yellow floral print.

Chris Hemsworth at the 2024 Met Gala

The “Thor”The actor, who is co-chair of Monday's Met Gala, arrived on the event's legendary steps looking dapper, wearing a simple off-white suite, opting against a more elaborate look. His wife, Elsa Pataky, joined Hemsworth on the red carpet.

Guess who? Prabal Gurung Teases Met Gala 2024 Looks

Prabal Gurung will have a strong presence at this year's Met Gala. Ahead of carpet time, the Nepali-American fashion designer revealed some of the looks you should expect from the stars.

“She's so cool for summer. And really hot for #metgala. Guess who?” the brand wrote on its Instagram Story with a close-up of a shimmering silver dress with floral designs. Many fans guessed Demi Lovato in the comments because of her song “Cool For the Summer.”

In another teaser, the brand showed off a blush pink fabric with multiple layers of tooling. “Little girls will scream his name. Guess who?” Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande were the top responses.

“Mrs. Bridgerton sparkles at midnight,” Prabal Gurung wrote alongside a close-up of a garment with seafoam green panels and black beads on sheer black fabric. Naturally, “Bridgerton” fans have guessed Nicola Couglan, the protagonist of season 3.

And in the spirit of tennis fashion looks (thanks Zendaya and Law Roach) making a statement on “The Challengers” red carpet, Prabal Gurung posted a yellow-green fabric with rosettes. “It’s a service,” the brand wrote in its story. Would it be Zendaya or Serena Williams? Fans will have to wait and see.

Bad Bunny at the Met Gala

It's hard to get excited about men's fashion at the Met Gala.

Yes, men have become more daring in their looks and that's not even counting Jared Leto appearing as a cat.

Bad Bunny is relatively new to the Met Gala, with his first appearance in 2022. But his look did not disappoint in a white Burberry dress with a white jacket and white sculptural floral cape.

First look at the Met Gala red carpet

Surprise, it's not red. Following the theme of Sleeping Beauties: waking up fashion, it feels like spring.

What does the Met exhibition look like?

We got a sneak peek Monday morning, with Anna Kaufman strolling through the “Sleeping Beauties” exhibition.

Met director and CEO Max Hollein shared the exhibition's internal logic, that fashion should be felt, not just admired, and no number of years passed should preclude that original goal. Although you can't touch the clothing on display, the museum has created clever ways to allow visitors to experience fashion through all the senses.

Drawn exclusively from the Mets' permanent collection, the exhibit houses some 220 pieces dating back to the 17th century, chief curator Andrew Bolton told the crowd Monday. Many galleries feature a “sleeping beauty” or dress laid flat, too delicate to even be stretched around a mannequin.

See the exhibitionThe theme of the Met Gala is Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion. This is what it looks like.

Attendees at the Met Gala 2024

The list is kept secret each year, but it is known that the co-chairs of the event will be present. So you will definitely see Latin musicJoining Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will be superstar Bad Bunny, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, “Euphoria” actress and Hollywood star Zendaya and “Thor” himself Chris Hemsworth.

The honorary presidents areJonathan Anderson, creative director of LoeweAndShou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok.TikTok is the sponsor of the galas this year, with the support of Loewe.

We don't know if the Kardashians will all be there. But Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and Beyonce – as well as Rihanna are expected.

Is Taylor Swift going to the Met Gala?

All signs point to no. The singer resumes her Eras tour in France on May 9. Even with a private jet, it looks like the Grammy winner won't be hitting the carpet with Travis Kelce this year.

The 2016 Met Gala is where Swift reportedly met Joe Alwyn.

What will Jennifer Lopez wear?

It's almost surprising that Jennifer Lopez has attended the Met Gala 13 times with looks ranging from Catholic chain mail to 18th Lacey Goddess of the Century.

She told “Good Morning America” ​​that nighttime isn't about comfort. “But it's exciting, it's exciting. It's a fun night for fashion,” she said.

The Most Iconic Looks From Last Year's Met Gala

Our eight favorite looks from last year included Rihanna and Dua Lipa.

Why is Rihanna so important to the Met Gala?

Rihanna is known for taking big fashion risks — from announcing her pregnancy to her iconic Met Gala look in 2018 that earned her the nickname “Pope Rihanna.”

She is known as the unofficial queen of the Met Gala for mastering the themes.

Rihanna's evolving red carpet style, including her unforgettable Met Gala looks

When is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May, as is tradition. The exact date of the 2024 event is May 6.

When does the Met Gala red carpet start?

The Met Gala will be streamed live on Vogue's website and social media starting at 6 p.m. ET. The “most prestigious” event of the year will be broadcast live on E! starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Where is the Met Gala taking place?

The Met Gala takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

What is the Met Gala?

The Costume Institute Benefit, commonly known as the Met Gala, is a fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute. Last year, the event hit a record and raised more than $22 million, according toBusiness Vogue.

Almost all of us think of the Gala as the red carpet on the giant steps leading up to the event itself, closed to the media. The stages are where we see all the looks, who each celebrity brought their +1 (if they got a +1), and who wore what.

Inside, guests can tour the exhibit, have a cocktail and then sit down for dinner. There is a strict no-phone policy, so the only photos we usually see are bathroom selfies.

Why is the Met Gala important?

It's the best night in fashion, far surpassing any awards show or fashion week. You bring together celebrities, designers, people from fashion – and art. It's a night to impress – and the looks aren't meant to be wearable, but rather tell a story about the theme of the evening.

You will see fashion, dresses you can't sit in, wild looks and beauty. We sawZendaya says goodbye to her Disney roots in a Cinderella ballgown, Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe's iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress and Jared Leto his “feline” self as Choupette, the famous cat of Burma by Karl Lagerfeld.

How much does it cost to go to the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is invitation-only — and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour owns the list.

Tickets cost $75,000 each, according to the New York Times, and even if you buy a table for $350,000, you can't choose where you sit. You can't just buy your entry. The event can accommodate approximately 400 people.

What is the theme of this year's Met Gala?

“Sleeping Beauties: Fashion Awakens.”

The “Sleeping Beauties” are not inspired by Disney princesses, but rather by treasured garments in the museum's collection that are so fragile that they must be kept in special glass “coffins” rather than on mannequins, they said. indicated the conservatives. The clothing will be displayed in a series of galleries organized by nature themes.

Contributor: Taijuan Moorman, Anna Kaufmann