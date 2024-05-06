What festival fashion can teach us about summer dressing





Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle at Revolve Festival: the seventh annual fashion, music and lifestyle event … [+] Event held on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images) WWD via Getty Images Coachella and Stagecoach are officially over, and now we have a stunning new collection of influencer and celebrity festival clothing to inspire our summer wardrobes. After all, I consider festival season the unofficial start of summer dressing, and the influencers and celebrities who flock to the desert to showcase their latest looks serve as trendsetters for the rest of us. Outfit planning begins long before influencers pack their bags and head to Indio. Fashion and beauty brands, as well as PR showrooms from companies like Bollare, BRANDEdit and Infinity Creative Agency, will host giveaway suites in the weeks leading up to Coachella and Stagecoach to introduce their brands to influencers and get them to wear their products. in dessert. There are also many brands active in the desert, like Revolve, which hosts its annual Revolve Festival and dresses VIP attendees in their latest styles. Of course, influencers will also define their festival style with the brands and products they organically love and want to show off to their audience. All of this work helps shape the style trends that emerge and influence the season's IT fashion. Below are some of the festival season's influencer and celebrity fashion highlights and the trends they embody. Keep scrolling to find lots of outfit inspiration! Alessandra Ambrosio says with Fringe < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> INDIO, CA – APRIL 12: Alessandra Ambrosio arrives at the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event on … [+] April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) GC Images Model Alessandra Ambrosio wore a spectacular leather fringed jacket. Siobhan Bell goes West PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Siobhan Bell attends the 2024 Revolve Festival at the Revolve HOTEL on … [+] April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Revolve) Getty Images for Revolution DJ Siobhan Bell wore a western-inspired look consisting of leather lace-up pants and a cowboy hat. Shanina Shaik Shows How to Wear Black in Summer THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Shanina Shaik attends CAMP POOSH 2024 on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, … [+] California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Poosh) Getty Images for Poosh Model Shanina Shaik proved you can still wear black even when temperatures soar. She wore chunky boots, a ruffled top, and a fun choker to Camp Poosh. Campbell Puckett revives the party top PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Campbell Puckett attends the 2024 Revolve Festival at the Revolve HOTEL … [+] on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Revolve) Getty Images for Revolution Pookie looks absolutely on fire. Influencer Campbell Puckett wore a 2000s-inspired strapless top and micro-mini shorts to the Revolve Festival. Emma Roberts adopts the straight dress INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Emma Roberts attends the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event at Coachella in April … [+] 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy) Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy Actress Emma Roberts wore a 60s-inspired shift dress to the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event, keeping things simple with her accessories to let the dress shine. Taylor Swift Makes Casual Cool Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Neon Carnival held during the Coachella music and arts festival. … [+] April 13, 2024 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images) WWD via Getty Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made waves with their festival appearances. Swift epitomized casual style in a baseball cap, sneakers, leather bomber jacket and Stella McCartney crossbody bag. Madison Pettis rocks the ruffles PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Madison Pettis attends the 2024 Revolve Festival at the Revolve HOTEL … [+] on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Revolve) Getty Images for Revolution Actress Madison Pettis championed one of the biggest trends right now: ruffles. She wore flowy ruffled pants and a matching bralette top. Dolce Edusei opts for low waist THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Dolce Edusei attends CAMP POOSH 2024 on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, … [+] California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Poosh) Getty Images for Poosh Influencer Dolce Edusei showed that skirts and low-rise jeans are back with this bodycon asymmetrical skirt she wore to Camp Poosh. Peyton List serves a scarf top Peyton List at the Nylon House event during Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 12. … [+] 2024 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images) WWD via Getty Images Actress Peyton List wore a summer staple, a silk scarf worn as a strapless top, to the Nylon House event. Taylor Hill revitalizes floral details INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Taylor Hill attends the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event at Coachella in April … [+] 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy) Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy I love how model Taylor Hill incorporated floral details with a twist, including a lingerie-inspired top with bright blue flower cutouts and groovy floral earrings. Charli DAmelio wears the semi-transparent dress Charli D'Amelio at Revolve Festival: The seventh annual fashion, music and lifestyle event takes place … [+] during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images) WWD via Getty Images Semi-sheer knit dresses are all the rage, as influencer Charli DAmelio proved. Skyler Caruso represents the IT belt INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Skyler Caruso attends the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event at Coachella on … [+] April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy) Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy Writer and journalist Skyler Caruso wore one of the season's hottest accessories: a hip-hugging metal disc belt that can easily elevate any outfit.

