La La Anthony Dons McQueen Corset Dress for the 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet

La La Anthony was one of the first celebrities to walk the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday. The media personality embraced this year's “Garden of Time” theme in a floral-print dress from Alexander McQueen's fall 2023 collection designed by Sarah Burton.

Anthony's goth-inspired ensemble featured a corset bodice that flowed into a ball skirt and a red ghost orchid jacquard print pattern on the bottom. She paired the dress with a sheer lace top with floral embroidery all over.

For accessories, Anthony wore diamond drop earrings and carried a floral accent for added drama. The Airbnb creative consultant was styled by Elly Karamoh, who also works with Lori Harvey.

The McQueen dress is a departure from Anthony's bright outfit for last year's Met Gala. In 2023, she wore a stunning white one-shoulder dress by Sergio Hudson.

Anthony was chosen to cover the 2024 Met Gala arrivals from the red carpet. She is joined by Ashley Graham and Gwendoline Christie, who will also co-host the live stream on TikTok and YouTube.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and celebrates the Costume Institute's annual exhibitions. This year's theme, “The Garden of Time”, is a nod to the exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion”, which will open its doors to the public on Friday. The 2024 event is co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

