Business Student Receives Neiman Marcus Group x Fashion Scholarship Fund
Olivia Porter has started her first year at university Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business in August 2020 as marketing major. As the child of two business parents living in Portland, Oregon, Porter saw first-hand the influence of big brands. I saw the impact marketing has on people and the wide variety of areas you can touch in business. So I decided to major in marketing because you're exposed to everything that happens in business.
Her interest in marketing and her passion for fashion and sustainability inspired her to participate in the Fashion Scholarship Fund. Olivia was introduced to Ali Mize, Senior Director of ESG at Neiman Marcus, who encouraged her to enter the Fashion Scholarship Fund case competition. It's kind of a full circle. It was actually a Clemson alumnus who introduced me to [Mize]. I had a conversation with her when I was in Dallas last summer for an internship. When I told her about my interest in fashion and sustainability, she told me about the Fashion Scholarship Fund and its requirements. Then I decided to apply.
The Fashion Scholarship Fund is a national nonprofit organization that works with students across the country by awarding $1.4 million in annual scholarships to students interested in the fashion industry. Each year, a prompt is posted for students to choose an area of study for a case study: design, merchandising, marketing analysis, or business strategy. Olivia participated in marketing analysis and created an omnichannel marketing campaign for lululemon, a popular athleisure company. His inspiration to create something that would authentically further their ESG initiatives came from his summer job in Portland. One of the best things I did was work in retail; this allows you to get to know a consumer. You see trends and learn little nuances about how a company could streamline its processes to better meet customer needs. While working at lululemon, I noticed the lack of awareness of their branded resale program, which inspired my “As New, You Arrive” marketing campaign.
When she sat down to begin her case study at the end of August, Porter was overwhelmed by the research and was anxious to know that other candidates had been working on their case studies since the spring. She asked for help from Michèle Cauley, professor of practice in the Powers College of Business. Porter said Cauley gave her the best advice when she began writing her case study proposal: She told me to start with the consumer. Ask who is your target market? Once you identify who they are, you can work backwards. This was the best advice I could have received because it got me started.
Spending long nights at the All-In Coffee Shop, at home and sometimes in exchange for social events, Porter insisted she finish. There were a lot of late nights and I definitely made sacrifices to finish it not knowing that I would end up becoming a scholar. In the end, it was worth it.
After submitting in the fall, Porter finally received the news over winter break that she had been chosen as a recipient of the Fashion Scholarship Fund. In January, she learned that her fellowship had been elevated to scholar through the Neiman Marcus Group.
Being an NMG x FSF Fellow has opened up more opportunities for me than I could have imagined. I received incredible mentorship and was able to attend panels to hear from key industry leaders. The biggest thing so far has been the opportunity to go to New York and attend the FSF Live Gala, she explains. It's one thing to hear and read about ESG concerns within the fashion industry, but quite another to be surrounded and learn from individuals and organizations who are actively working to make the difference. I left New York more than inspired to continue pursuing this industry. Dedication pays off even when people around you don't understand your what or why.
After graduating this spring, Porter plans to pursue a career in merchandising. I'm passionate about products, I understand the consumer and I know how to run a business. A career in merchandising will allow me to try a little bit of everything. This goes hand in hand with my sustainability minor, as understanding the intersection between benefiting people and the planet is essential to brand longevity.
Olivia's advice to students looking to enter the fashion industry or brand world is to network and be curious. Acting like a sponge is the most important thing you can do if you want to go into business, especially if you want to be fashionable, Porter says. It's about building relationships, going above and beyond what's asked, and ideally finding brands that interest you.
