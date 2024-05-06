The story behind Rebecca Ferguson's bird-covered dress.





Before Monday's Met Gala, the most-watched fashion event of the year was probably the Dune: Part Two press tour. Several fashionable actresses who the Internet now calls mother are present at every premiere: Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rebecca Ferguson. Only one of them was a real mother. Ms. Ferguson reminded me of this on Sunday, when she called from the hallway of her hotel. She had come out of her room so her 5-year-old daughter could sleep and discovered that the hallway looked disturbingly similar to the one in The Shining. Still, she didn't feel like the Dune fashion palooza really prepared her for the Met Gala. It's something that stands on its own, Ms. Ferguson said. It's a free bird of madness.

It's funny that she mentions birds. Her Met Gala dress was covered in it. After wearing Thom Browne at least twice to promote Dune, Ms. Ferguson arrived on the steps of the Met on Monday wearing one of his most theatrical creations. A long black moire silk cape waved over her shoulders. The lining of the cape was embroidered with ravens. Just like the high-neck sequin dress underneath. The dress's hips and shoulders were exaggerated in a way that gave her a feeling of power, Ms. Ferguson said. The ensemble was covered in 60,000 green and blue Swarovski crystals embroidered into flowers. (It's one of those clothes where the designers are proud to provide numbers. At least 30 people worked on it for 8,500 hours.) Ravens were a motif in Mr Browne's latest fashion show, which was inspired by Edgar Allan's poem The Raven. Ms. Ferguson said she spent time trying to analyze the poem in relation to The Garden of Time, the short story by JG Ballard that inspired the dress code at Met Galas. I was trying to combine all these images of her poetry and her dress, and I was like, I'm going too far. No one else will think about that, she said. It's free, it's spiritual, it's timeless. As for attending the gala for the first time, Ms. Ferguson said she felt overwhelmed by the spectacle of being invited, it's scary. (Here she used one or two swear words; she has a reputation For franchise In interviews.)

I feel like Bambi on ice, she says. And then at the same time, I feel so calm because I love what I'm wearing. And I was so rocked by the Thom gang. Would channeling that mother persona help her get through the night? Mrs. Ferguson wouldn't force him. The first time she heard someone say that her mother was mothering, she replied: Oh, my mother is fine. She is at home. She's had dental work done, but she's doing well. If you are too conscious about killing, then I think you are not killing.

