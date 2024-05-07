Is it the fashion or the costume? Sometimes it's both | Colorado Arts & Sciences Magazine

Ahead of tonight's Met Gala, CU Boulders Markas Henry reflects on the sometimes vague, if not non-existent, line between clothing and spectacle

No less an authority than Coco Chanel said: “Fashion is not something that exists only in dresses. Fashion is in the sky, in the street. Fashion has to do with ideas, the way in which we are experiencing, what is happening.”

However, the equally stylish Anna Wintour later observed: “You either know fashion or you don't.”

As longtime editor of U.S. Vogue, Wintour clearly knows fashion. And as host of the Met Gala tonight, Wintour will preside over what is arguably the biggest fashion event of the year. Celebrities and fashion insiders will converge on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the opening of the Costume Institutes exhibition. The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashion and dressed on the theme of Garden of Time.

Markas Henry, an associate professor of theater at the University of Boulder, notes that distinctions between fashion and costume can blur at the Met Gala.

In a way, it's a theme night, says Markas Henry, an associate professor of theater at the University of Colorado at Boulder, who teaches a course called Fashion, Society and Decorating, as well as costume design classes. . Everything is so over the top and over the top.

For fans watching the Met Gala red carpet arrivals, these one-of-a-kind haute couture creations may beg the question: But is it fashion or is it a costume? At the sartorial heights and extremes seen at the Met Gala, it's often both, Henry says.

Create characters

The Met Gala takes place the first Monday in May in support of the Costume Institute, from the Museum of Costume Art, a library dedicated to the art of theatrical costumes. So it makes sense to think of costume in terms of the Met Gala, Henry says, adding that one of the fundamental principles of costume is storytelling.

We create characters, he explains. Costumes are created for a particular character for a particular actor, and costume design is a collective vision. It starts with the vision of the designers and actors, then the directors. They think about the character they're creating and it's not one person's vision; it’s collectively telling the story of that character or telling a story through that character.

Any lines between fashion and costume can become blurred because fashion can also tell a story, Henry says, and because costume can denote a style of dress specific to a culture, era, country or people. In the popular imagination, however, costumes are also associated with wearing a character or identity, whether on stage or even as a Halloween costume.

Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga haute couture to the 2021 Met Gala. (Photo: Théo Wargo/Getty Images)

One distinction between fashion and costume is that fashion isn't necessarily created for a specific character, Henry explains. This is the vision of fashion designers and they may have an idea of ​​who they are designing for, but it rarely tells the story of a specific person. Even though they have a person in mind, it's more about the idea of ​​them, their characteristics rather than an actual person.

The old joke says that fashion is universal, but in reality, mainstream fashion is created for one population. As you move up into the realm of haute couture, that's where you get more into creating a work of art, into this idea of ​​creating a garment that will be worn once, definitely more for form than function.

Where fashion and theater merge

Fashion and costume also overlap in theater, Henry says, especially at fashion week shows, where designers showcase their season and its total theater. Its light, its sound and its atmospheres, it can be extreme makeup and extreme hairstyle. And you might see a handful of these runway looks on red carpets, but in general, it's not for everyday wear. This is where you see the outer limits of a fashion designer's vision, but it's not what you're actually going to see in a store.

The Met Gala is fascinating because it could also be considered a form of theater: it's exaggerated, extraordinary and not ordinary, it takes itself out of the everyday world and creates this fantasy world centered around a theme, Henry explains, citing the theme from the Met Gala 2019. Camp: Notes on fashion as a fascinating example of the confluence of fashion, costume and theater.

Lady Gaga rocked four looks designed by Brandon Maxwell at the 2019 Met Gala. (Photos: Getty Images)

One example is the four looks Brandon Maxwell designed for Lady Gaga that year, Henry says. It was the perfect fusion of the Met Gala with couture fashion with showmanship and an off-the-beaten-path presentation.

I think this is really where the line between fashion and costume gets blurred. Another example is the meat dress (Lady Gaga wore it at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards). It's fashionable now, but when she wore it, you watch him say: It's a costume. It was an outrageous piece of clothing made essentially for a character.

The Met Gala also sparks interesting classroom discussions about the roles of stylist, designer and costume designer, Henry says. The Met Gala is all about style, as it emphasizes fashion and your style, versus costume design where every aspect of appearance is a factor, as opposed to the need to enter and make these people look good, which is a customer. One is not more important than the other, they are just different jobs.

The Met Gala is the perfect fusion of all these things, style, costumes and costume design. Whenever it's high fashion, whenever it's unique constructions, then it really falls into the world of costume design, because it's not something that's going to be produced in series. You're not going to walk into Saks or Bergdorf and find this dress. So I think that's why the Met Gala is so interesting, because it's really the place where fashion and theater merge.

Top image: Billy Porter poses at the 2019 Met Gala. (Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

