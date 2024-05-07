NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Bad Bunny attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Let's listen to it for the boys! While the Met Gala is usually dominated by stunning, gorgeous gowns, with the men usually serving as nothing more than arm candy, in recent years we've seen fewer and fewer sleepy tuxedos on the first Monday in May.

Related: The best looks from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet

This year, for the 2024 Met Gala, Anna Wintour and co. chose the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a dress code simply stated as “The Garden of Time”. While many incredibly feminine looks were worn on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the men certainly did not disappoint.

Co-president 2024 Bad bunny got the men's side of the red carpet off to a flying start with his Maison Margiela ensemble and fashionable men like Ben Simmons And Colman Domingo got the ball rolling. While we've certainly seen plenty of poorly augmented tuxedos, like those of Chris Hemsworth And Matt Damonthere were a lot of men with exciting looks this season.

Here are some of the best men's fashion looks from the 2024 Met Gala

Best Men's Fashion at the 2024 Met Gala

Men's Met Gala Looks 2024

Some of the best looks, worn by the gentlemen at the 2024 Met Gala.