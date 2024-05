Lil Nas X never looks boring when he walks a red carpet. And her outfit for the 2024 Met Gala stayed true to the brand. Tonight, the rapper once again took to the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in an outfit that showcased his inimitable sense of style. He wore a white ensemble from Luar, which featured asymmetrical panels of shimmering silver sequin fabric, as well as curved geometric lines of buttons. To accessorize, he added a range of jewelry from David Yurman. Related Stories Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images This is far from the first time musicians have made waves at the Met Gala. Last year, he honored the dress code dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld by transforming into a metallic silver cat (a nod to the fashion designers' beloved pet, Choupette). The unexpected look involved covering Lil Nas X's entire body in paint and silver jewelry, as well as tons of Swarovski crystals and pearls. Theo Wargo//Getty Images This year's dress code is The Garden of Time, a concept inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name. Essentially, the theme examines the intrinsic connection between time and natural beauty, leaving the door wide open for attendees to interpret the dress code as they wish. The Garden of Time also complements the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which will feature approximately 250 objects spanning four centuries from the institute's extensive collection, all visually united by iconography related to nature, which will serve as a metaphor. for the fragility and ephemerality of fashion, according to a press release. The exhibition will also showcase a number of modern technologies, from cutting-edge tools, artificial intelligence and computer-generated imagery to traditional formats of x-ray, video animation, light projection and soundscapes. As an associate editor at HarpersBAZAAR.com, Chelsey stays on top of all things celebrity news. She also writes about social movements, connecting with activists leading the fight for workers' rights, climate justice, and more. Offline, she probably spends too much time on TikTok, rewatching Emma (the 2020 version, of course) or buying another corset.

