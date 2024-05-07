



There's a collective fashion look every time someone shows up to the Met Gala in a simple old suit. So when Gigi Hadid landed on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet in a no-ordinary tuxedo dress, an overwhelming sigh was heard throughout New York City. Tonight, the model took to the steps of the Met Gala in a Thom Browne tailoring that was equal parts Old Hollywood glamor and avant-garde suiting. The custom Hadid dress from the American brand featured an off-the-shoulder corset bodice with lace detailing at the back. The yellow floral embroidery nods to The Garden of Time's dress code inspiration, but things really picked up just below Hadid's waist. Instead of blending into a traditional skirt, Hadid's dress was covered with a white and black suit jacket. The way it remained attached to Hadid's body was probably due to tuberculosis witchcraft. The coat then transitioned into a statement train designed with layers and layers of ruffled fabric and yellow roses. Browne, who walked the red carpet in one of his signature suits, is known for his dramatic and dreamlike cuts. So it makes sense that her interpretation of the Sleeping Beauty theme of the night would include a princess dress wrapped in a stylish men's suit. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid's red carpet moment was as much a statement from behind as it was from front. As the model posed, the true sculptural qualities of the piece came to life. To top off her look, Hadid opted for a bold red lip, dewy glamor and a blinding diamond necklace. Oh, she also cut several inches of her hair into an Old Hollywood bob. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid's look, which will live on in Browne's personal archive, reportedly required a team of 70 artisans and more than 13,500 hours to construct. The beads alone, numbering 2.8 million, required 5,000 hours of hand embroidery. It’s always a privilege to see Gigi come to life. She's a true talent that shines in everything she does, Browne said Vogue. I wanted his look to embody the fragility and immense work that we see in Andrew. [Bolton]The exhibition flourishes on the carpet and at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

