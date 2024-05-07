Amanda Seyfried requested a sustainable Met Gala dress





Amanda Seyfried is worried about the environment. I feel a lot of guilt and shame, literally every day, said Ms. Seyfried, who was calling from a shoot in Yonkers, N.Y., the Friday before the Met Gala. If I go to the Met ball, she said, I have to have solar panels on my head, otherwise I won't go. It was a joke, but Ms. Seyfried takes sustainability seriously. During her time on The Dropout, she played Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, for which she won an Emmy and a Golden Globe. She co-founded a company that makes children's playhouses from environmentally friendly materials. On Monday evening, many attendees performed the Met Gala theme, Garden of Time, based around flowers. Pretty flowers were printed on dresses and pinned to tuxedos. It doesn't matter that the Short story by JG Ballard who inspired the theme it was an opulent estate threatened by an inevitable advancing crowd.

Ms. Seyfried not only read that story but also interpreted the crowd as representing climate change, said her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart. She asked if this dress could be durable, which is not always easy, because our business is geared towards novelty. Prada agreed, creating Ms. Seyfried's dress from scraps of dead fabric. Do what you can, Ms. Stewart said, hoping to make what she called a mini-statement. The fabric, a crinkled antique silver satin, was repurposed from Prada Spring 2009 Collection. It reminded Ms. Seyfried of the metallic textiles she wore when she played Marion Davies, the 1930s movie star, in Mank. That's not to say Prada's design doesn't incorporate pretty florals. Ms. Seyfried's skirt, raised at her hips by saddlebags giving her hips for days, she said, was covered in flowers, embroidered in pink, silver and black. Ms. Seyfried acknowledged that attending the Met Gala was a privilege and she is grateful for the invitation, but she said the experience can be very uncomfortable and awkward. The red carpet stairs are lonely. Like most other attendees, she can't bring a guest, and the journey from the car outside to the bar inside is long and winding.

This year, she wasn't just worried about social awkwardness. Amid chaotic global events, including climate change, the Met Gala has become a symbol of grandeur and wealth. (It's still an arts fundraiser.) Protesters have gathered outside the museum in recent years and were expected to gather again. This will be a goal, said Ms. Seyfried, contradictory. It's hard to celebrate anything these days. But we're going to do it anyway, because the world isn't going to stop moving. So if we can celebrate something good, we should. Ugh, this is so tricky. Sorry. Anyway.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/06/style/amanda-seyfried-met-gala-prada.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos