Kendall Jenner Wears Butt Cutout Dress to 2024 Met Gala





Worried Kendall Jenner won't be able to top her no-pants look from last year's Met Gala? Fear not, she delivered for the 2024 Met Gala. The Model/818 founder showed up on the 2024 red carpet wearing a stunning 1999 Givenchy Couture gown with what can only be described as cutouts on butt (she makes it work!), with bangs. shoulders. He was expelled//Getty Images Jamie McCarthy//Getty Images Met Gala 101 Last year, Kendall attended the Met Gala with her sisters and their backstage experience at Fashions Biggest Night was filmed for the Kardashians' eponymous show on Hulu. And by that we mean North West casually told Kendall that Kim Kardashian secretly didn't like her look. Quick/iconic trip down memory lane: Kim was telling me all night, she was like, No, no, no, it's great, it's great, your look is great. I love it, I love it, I love it,” Kendall said. And then North and Penelope were in my room afterwards and I'm like, Oh guys, who was your favorite of the night? And they were like, You were actually our favorite. And I was like, Oh my God, really stop? And they were like, Yeah, we really liked yours, you were our favorite. And I was like, Your mom said she really liked my look too, and she said, She was lying. She told me she didn't like your look. I was stunned. It doesn't matter, but I was North's favorite, so that's all that matters, and Penelope. Children always know this. As Kim told North: When mom says shit about people, you can't go tell them. More moments like this at the 2024 Met Gala, please.

